Eagles Guitarist Joe Walsh Signs Global Publishing Deal with Reservoir Media

Longtime Eagles guitarist and solo artist Joe Walsh has signed a global publishing deal with the Reservoir Media company.

The agreement includes songs from the rock veteran’s solo catalog, his work with the Eagles, his early band the James Gang, as well as future compositions.

Walsh said about the deal in a statement, “It is such a pleasure to be partnered with a team who are hands on and personal and who have shown their passion for and dedication to my work. I look forward to a great partnership and future with Reservoir.”

Added Reservoir Media executive Donna Caseine, “As a member of one of the most influential and best-selling bands of all time and as front man and hitmaker of the critically acclaimed James Gang, Joe’s expansive catalog is one that will continue to connect with listeners for a long time to come. It is an honor to partner with Joe and we look forward to supporting him in all his future endeavors.”

Among the many noteworthy songs Walsh has penned or co-written are the James Gang classics “Funk #49” and “Walk Away”; the Eagles tunes “Life in the Fast Lane,” “In the City,” and “The Sad Café”; and the solo hits “Rocky Mountain Way,” “Life’s Been Good,” “All Night Long,” and “A Life of Illusion.”

Walsh was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Eagles in 1998.

The 75-year-old musician currently is on the road with the Eagles for the band’s Long Goodbye Tour. The next show is scheduled for November 2 in Atlanta.

Walsh is also gearing up for the 2023 edition of his annual VetsAid benefit concert. The star-studded show is scheduled for November 12 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.

Walsh will co-headline the event with Jeff Lynne’s ELO, and the concert will also feature Stephen Stills, The Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, and Lucius. Proceeds raised by the 2023 VetsAid benefit will be distributed as grants to various organizations serving military veterans in Southern California.

Walsh recently launched a contest offering one fan and a guest the chance to win a VIP package to the 2023 VetsAid show that includes premium seats, a backstage meet-and-greet, signed merch, and more. To enter, visit VetsAidVIP.com or Prizeo.com and donate $10 or more.