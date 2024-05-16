How to Stream the 2024 ACM Awards Tonight for Free

Celebrating the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, Reba McEntire and countless other stars are taking over The Star in Frisco, Texas for a night full of memorable moments, historic performances, and even a tribute to the late Toby Keith. Over the last few weeks, the ACM Awards have promoted the night as being one of the biggest events in country music. And with performances by singers like Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, and even Reba – the evening is sure to be more than a night of awards. Not wanting to miss the ACM Awards tonight, here are all the details about where to watch the awards and how you can even stream it for free.

Looking at the schedule for tonight’s awards, the event will start with a pre-show at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch’s Amazon Music Channel. For those who might not have Amazon Prime, new users can get a free 30-day subscription. Broadcasting to a global audience, country music hopes to do more than celebrate the genre as it looks to reach a broader audience.

Given that some might not be able to watch the ACM Awards, Amazon is making sure nobody misses out on the festivities as there will be a full rebroadcast of the awards after the show. Fans can relive the night on Amazon Prime Video and their Music App. And given that there are few things better than free, it seems Amazon will offer the ACM Awards for free on Freevee.

Reba McEntire Takes Over ACM Awards For 17th Time

Hosting the ACM Awards for the 17th time, Reba McEntire is no stranger to entertaining millions of fans. With a career spanning several decades, there are few performers more qualified than Reba. Speaking with People about the big night, she shared her love for live television. “I love live television. I get to sing a song, see what everybody else is promoting, their new material, but basically just to get to see my old friends and meet new people.”

Not giving away too many details about what the ACM Awards have to offer, Reba insisted, “I hope everyone tunes in and watches.” Don’t miss the night of awards, celebrations, and tributes, airing live at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Amazon Prime.



(Photo by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)