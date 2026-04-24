How To Watch the Stagecoach 2026 Livestream With Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, and Bailey Zimmerman

Friday (April 24) kicks off the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. A countryfied sister event to the famed Coachella, this year’s event takes place April 24-26 and features headlining performances from Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, and Post Malone. With the “‘Til You Can’t” crooner leading today’s festivities, here’s how you can catch him, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, and more without ever leaving the comfort of your home.

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How Can I Watch Ella Langley During Stagecoach 2026?

For those of you not making the trek to California, you can tune in to the Stagecoach 2026 livestream on Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and Twitch beginning at 3 p.m. Pacific on Friday (April 24).

For exclusive interviews and live performances, along with a special edition of the Music Row Happy Hour, you can turn the dial to Sirius XM’s The Highway (channel 56).

Additionally, the station Y’Allternative will cover the festival on Friday evening.

For those excited to see multiple performances, viewers can switch between multiple stages on the Amazon Music app on mobile, web and Fire TV.

Today’s T-Mobile Mane Stage also features performances from Avery Anna, Chase Rice, and Nate Smith. Ella Langley is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Pacific, followed by Bailey Zimmerman at 7:50 p.m.

Four-time CMA Award winner Cody Johnson will close out the first day from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

[RELATED: Post Malone Kicks the Doors Off of Country Music with Hit-Packed Stagecoach Set: See the Full Setlist and More]

Lainey Wilson Has a Career First Planned

The Stagecoach 2026 livestream starts at 3 p.m. Pacific each day of the festival.

Reigning Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson is Saturday’s (April 25) main event, and she has promised quite a show for her fans.

“We talking, like, your girl’s never done pyro. I’m doing pyro,” said the “Somewhere Over Laredo” singer during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s How’s Life.

“I wanna make sure that it’s an experience,” she continued. “Yes, there on the fairgrounds, but also when people are watching on the other side of the world. I want ’em to feel like they’re there, so I’ve got a lot of really cool ideas. We’re about to really get into the thick of it.”

Saturday’s Mane Stage lineup also includes Teddy Swims, Little Big Town, and Riley Green.

The festival closes out Sunday (April 26) with performances from Hudson Westbrook, Kameron Marlowe, Brett Young, Warren Zeiders, and Brooks & Dunn.

Post Malone’s headlining set will wrap up this year’s event.

Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach