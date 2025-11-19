How To Watch Tonight’s 59th Annual CMA Awards: Streaming Options, Start Time, Performers, & More

The 59th Annual CMA Awards are almost here! On. Nov. 19, Lainey Wilson will host country music’s biggest night live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans who can’t attend the show in person have plenty of ways to watch the festivities unfold. The show will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. CT.

Fans in other time zones will get the show on Wednesday night as well, though it won’t be live for them. In the Mountain, Alaska, and Hawaii time zones, the show will air at 7 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the Pacific time zone will be able to catch the show at 8 p.m. local time.

Those without cable can still take in the ceremony with Hulu’s live TV add-on, a Fubo subscription, or via YouTubeTV.

The CMAs will also be available internationally, with scheduled airings in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Sweden, and Norway.

What to Expect From the 2025 CMA Awards

Wednesday’s ceremony marks Wilson’s second time as host, after she helmed the show in 2024.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

Wilson, who will also perform during the ceremony, is a great choice for host, as she’s tied for the most nominations of the year. She, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley each earned six nods.

Zach Top follows closely behind with five nominations, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson each earned four nods.

Competing for Entertainer of the year, the night’s top prize, are Wilson, Johnson, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen.

During the ceremony, Vince Gill will be honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

As usual, fans can expect a night of great performances at the CMAs. Stars including Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Little Big Town, and Patty Loveless are scheduled to take the stage, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, Keith Urban, and Tucker Wetmore will also perform.

Additionally, viewers will get to see collaborations by BigXthaPlug and Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr.

That’s not all! Presenters and special guests Billy Ray Cyrus, Jordan Davis, Cody Johnson, Lady A, LeAnn Rimes, Gretchen Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)