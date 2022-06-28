Shania Twain, Brad Paisley and More Nominated for Induction in the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Jim Lauderdale, Kirk Franklin and more are among the 12 nominees for the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF). Of the 12 nominees, three individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the 52nd annual gala ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville on Oct. 30, 2022.

Nominees in the Contemporary Songwriters category include Gary Nicholson, Ronnie Rogers, Tia Sillers, Tommy Sims, Jim Lauderdale, Hillary Lindsey, Frank J. Myers, and Larry Cordle, while the Contemporary Songwriter/Artists nominees include Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Pam Tillis, and Kirk Franklin.

To receive a NaSHOF nomination, all songwriters must have had their first significant songs released 20 years ago. A total of two songwriters and one songwriter/artist will be selected from the contemporary categories by members of the Hall of Fame.

Additionally, two more songwriters— a Veteran Songwriter and a Veteran Songwriter/Artist—will be inducted in the Class of 2022 and chosen by a separate body of veteran voters. These songwriters experienced their first significant songs at least 30 years ago.

“We congratulate all of this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories and look forward to early August, ” said Mark Ford executive director, NaSHOF, in a statement, “when we will announce those who will be inducted as members of our Class of 2022.”

Photo: Brad Paisley (Jim Shea); Shania Twain (Universal Music Group)