Hinterland Music Fest 2024: How To Get Last-Minute Tickets

Tickets are selling out fast for Hinterland Music Fest! The indie festival has a killer lineup of artists, including headliners Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahan. Other artists that will be playing at the Iowan festival include Ethel Cain, Hippo Campus, Sam Barber, Orville Peck, Lizzy McAlpine, Charley Crockett, The Red Clay Strays, Mt. Joy, Chappell Roan, The Japanese House, and many more.

Hinterland Fest 2024 will begin on Friday, August 2 in Saint Charles, Iowa at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater with Hozier headlining. Vampire Weekend will headline the Saturday, August 3 date. The fest will close on Sunday, August 4 with Noah Kahan headlining. The exact time that each day will open has not been announced yet.

So, how can fans get tickets to this unique music festival? Presale events for this fest have been over for some time now, and many of the general sale tickets available are resale tickets. If you want to go directly to the source, there are some one-day tickets and VIP packages available from the festival’s website. These are going to get scooped up very fast.

Otherwise, it looks like Stubhub is the main spot to score tickets to Hinterland. Three-day passes and individual day passes are still available, but they are selling out very quickly, so act fast!

We recommend Stubhub for after-sale festival tickets because all purchases on the platform are backed by the FanProtect Program. Where other third-party ticketing platforms fall short in terms of preventing scams and fake tickets, Stubhub makes it a priority to ensure that your tickets are legitimate.

This is an amazing indie lineup that fans cannot miss. Get your tickets to Hinterland Music Fest before they sell out!

Friday, August 2 – Saint Charles, Iowa – Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater – Hozier, Orville Peck, Hippo Campus, and More

Saturday, August 3 – Saint Charles, Iowa – Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater – Vampire Weekend, Lizzy McAlpine, Charley Crockett, and More

Sunday, August 4 – Saint Charles, Iowa – Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater – Noah Kahan, Mt. Joy, Ethel Cain, and More

