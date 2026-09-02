Luke Bryan Says His Luke Combs Collab Has “Magic Qualities” That Will It “One of the Biggest Songs of the Year”

Luke Bryan knew that his album needed one more big moment, and there was only one person he thought of who could make that happen.

During a round table interview with American Songwriter and other outlets, Bryan recalled feeling that something was missing as he wrapped up work on his forthcoming album, Signs.

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“It was my last recording session that we had figured out for this album. We break for lunch, and right before we break, my manager plays me ‘Finders Keepers,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s a pretty good song.’”

Bryan proceeded to listen to the song a few more times over lunch. He liked it so much that he decided to “roll the dice” and record it “on the fly.”

“Next thing you know, three hours after the first time I’m hearing it, we’re recording it,” Bryan said. “… From day one, I felt like this song had all the magic qualities of it. I could go through every little thing and dissect what I love about it, but I love everything about it.”

How Luke Bryan Got Luke Combs on His Song

The only thing that could make “Finder’s Keepers” better? Another Luke.

“I didn’t really have any featured other artists on this thing, and I just said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna swing for the fence, I’m gonna send this to Luke Combs,’” Bryan said. “I did the whole spiel, you know, ‘Hey, Luke, this is Luke. No pressure. I know you’re busy. I know you’re crazy. Your name’s Luke. My name’s Luke. We gotta be a duo at some point. Let’s try it on this one.’”

“He hit me right back and goes, ‘I love it. I’m in,’” he continued of Combs’ response. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, it happened.’”

The pair wound up cutting the track, and Bryan noted that he’s “really honored” to have Combs on it with him.

“I love what the song does,” Bryan said. He went on to predict that fans will be equally enthused by the track.

“I really do feel like it’s just gonna be a song that will be one of those that’s the biggest songs of the year,” he said. “I just hope that and pray that.”

Signs is due out Sept. 18.

Photo by Jason Davis/FilmMagic