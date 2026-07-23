“I Believe Her”: Shania Twain Shares Why Ella Langley’s Success “Commands Respect”

Shania Twain is an Ella Langley fan. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Twain reflected on her ’90s breakout, and shared what she believes prompted Langley to have similar success.

“I’ve never met Ella Langley, but just from what I’m observing… she seems very authentic,” Twain said. “She doesn’t come across to them as somebody that’s trying to be somebody else, or trying to write a song that… with an agenda. I see her as an authentic songwriter.”

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On top of Langley’s songwriting skills, Twain noted that the “Choosin’ Texas” singer “sounds original” too.

“That’s already a bonus, right? She does have a unique sound,” Twain said. “So now we already can hear the difference.”

“She really does seem very unapologetic, and I think that commands respect. It really does,” Twain continued. “I’m not sorry that I’m a girl, and if I don’t make it, then I’m still gonna get up on stage and sing. I sense that in her aura and her persona.”

Twain further noted that, since Langley writes her songs, that “makes her more authentic.”

“She means it. I believe her, I believe what she’s saying,” Twain said. “I don’t think she’s just making up songs, I think she’s saying what she really thinks.”

Shania Twain Praises Ella Langley

Twain went on to point out that things are different today than they were in her ’90s heyday.

“There is more awareness now in the genre that maybe we were a little imbalanced. Let’s make some space,” she said. “In saying that, I would imagine if the awareness and the doors were wider open a few years ago, she would have been there a few years ago. She’s not just great now. She didn’t just come out of nowhere.”

Langley’s success has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Choosin’ Texas,” which has been certified four times Platinum, has spent 14 weeks in the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The song has tied Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” for the most weeks at No. 1 among non-holiday titles by women with no male-billed acts.

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” currently holds the record for the longest-running No. 1 song solely by women at 22 weeks. “Choosin’ Texas” is now tied for the second longest streak.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

