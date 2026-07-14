“This Is Who I Am”: Ella Langley’s Powerful Onstage Speech for Anyone Who Feels Like They’re Not Good Enough

From performing at a talent show to helming sold-out concerts, Ella Langley is living what some would consider the American dream. Thanks to hit songs like “Be Her,” “You Look Like You Love Me,” and “Choosin’ Texas,” the country singer watched her stardom explode. And if that wasn’t enough, she also dominated the charts. But while loving her time in the spotlight, Langley recently criticized the power that social media had over people. Watching how social media can ruin a person’s confidence, the singer declared, “Who gives a s***.”

Although Langley is following in the footsteps of country greats like Shania Twain, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton, they never had to deal with social media. While the singers embraced social media, they had already established themselves in the genre. Now, a social media presence is almost a must for any singer looking to gain their footing in Nashville.

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"Who gives a sh*t, this is who I am, and that's what you get." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FhNsy39oc8 — #1 Ella Langley Fan 🌼 (@QueenEllaFan) July 13, 2026

While understanding the power of social media, Langley didn’t want it to have power over herself or her fans. Speaking with the crowd during her recent concert, she insisted, “I think with social media and how get to see into everyone’s life, and you feel behind, or you feel not good enough, or not pretty enough, or not cool enough. Or you can’t sing this way, or you can’t dance this way…”

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Ella Langley Promises Fans They Are Not Alone

Having dealt with the online backlash in the past, Langley wasn’t about to compare herself to others. And for fans, she said, “Who gives a s***. This is who I am, and that’s what you get.”

Using social media to stay connected with fans and promote new music, Langley made it clear that she refuses to let online opinions define her. Instead, she encouraged fans to embrace who they are rather than chase unrealistic standards.

And for those who often felt alone and unheard, Langley urged them to lean on their faith. “I want you to know that, no matter where you are in your life, there’s somebody that’s listening to you, you’re always talking to Him, you just don’t know it.”

For Langley, success isn’t about likes, followers, or viral moments. It’s about staying true to herself and creating music that connects with people.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)