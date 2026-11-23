Glen Powell got all of Nashville involved in The Comeback King. The actor is set to star in the upcoming Judd Apatow-directed flick as a rising country star going through a messy breakup with the biggest pop star in the world.

As part of the project, it was important for both Powell and Apatow to make the comedy feel authentic to Nashville’s real-life country music scene. They did so by tapping some of the genre’s biggest artists to make cameos in the movie.

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“If you’re going to make a movie about country music, you’ve got to make a movie with country music,” Powell told Sabrina Sergio while walking the red carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards. “They’re all in this. It’s really part of the tapestry.”

The artists didn’t just make cameos, but managed to crush their roles, Powell said.

“Just when you think they couldn’t be more talented, they can also act and they’re funny as hell,” he said. “My first cameo was the day with Jelly Roll and Miranda [Lambert] and Brad [Paisley]. I had to sing in front of them too, which was like a nightmare. A cappella. I was awful. They’re just the best.”

Glen Powell Reveals the Two Most “Surprising” Country Stars Who Made Cameos in His New Movie

Tyler Childers, Powell noted, made one of the most surprising cameos of the entire project.

“You know who actually surprised me, because I’ve been a fan of his for a long time? Tyler Childers,” he said. “He’s soulful. He’s really funny and wonderfully bizarre, a really wicked sense of humor.”

Then, during a conversation with Billboard, Powell pointed to Chris Stapleton as another surprising addition.

“You know who was actually shocking was Stapleton. Stapleton was really funny,” he said. “He improvised a song on stage in front of this audience, and it’s hysterical. Unbelievable.”

Overall, Powell said that he was “actually very humbled how good everybody was naturally.”

“Judd Apatow’s process is a lot of improv, and everybody just came to play. Everybody was so damn funny,” he noted. “Brad Paisley’s like the dad that we all wish we had. He’s like that kind of vibe. He was amazing in the movie. Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, obviously iconic. Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Shaboozey. It’s fun.”

The Comeback King is due out Feb. 5.

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage