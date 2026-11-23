While the music industry has drastically changed over the years, one band remained a constant throughout all the decades – Cheap Trick. Although the band suffered breakups, controversy, and the sting of aging, the band never stopped performing. Formed in the early 1970s, Cheap Trick spent the last 50 years entertaining fans with hits like “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” and “Ghost Town.” In 2016, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And while it seemed like the group would continue forever, they played their last concert for the foreseeable future on Sunday.

When taking the stage at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit, it appeared to be just another concert for Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander. But last month, they announced that after their November schedule, they would be taking an indefinite break. Not spending their last moment under the spotlight reminiscing or fighting back tears, the group did exactly what it had done forever – performed.

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And wanting to give fans an unforgettable night, Cheap Trick pulled out all the hits as they entertained the crowd with “Dream Police.” Written by Nielsen and released in 1979, the track peaked in the Top 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100. But over the years that followed, it became a classic in their discography.

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[RELATED: Cheap Trick’s Last Top 40 Hit Wasn’t Enough To Satisfy Their Label]

Cheap Trick Ended With A “We Love You”

Besides “Dream Police,” Cheap Trick presented a setlist that featured “Big Eyes,” “Stiff Competition,” “Surrender,” and “I Want You To Want Me.” But when it came to ending the night with one last song, the group closed with “Auf Wiedersehen” and “Goodnight.” And when looking out at the fans, Zander said, “We appreciate you guys. We love you. Thanks for everything you’ve given us. We hope to see you again, so come see us. We’re Cheap Trick.”

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As for the future of Cheap Trick, only Zander and Nielsen knew if Sunday’s show was the last. When announcing they were taking 2027 off, fans shared their concerns. But Cheap Trick promised that the decision was made simply because they needed a break.

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“Many thanks to everyone who has expressed concern for us. To clear things up, we’ve decided to take some time off after decades of touring because we need a break. Not for health reasons. We’ll play our November shows and then take our first break in 50 years. Thank you for all your support!”

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With Zander and Nielsen in their 70s, they spent decades touring and opening for acts like Journey, Rod Stewart, and Aerosmith. That was between their own tours. And now, the band was finally allowing itself something it hadn’t experienced – a break.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)