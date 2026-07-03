“I Just Want a Friend in the Industry”: Country Star Says He Feels “Alone in the Music World”

Kane Brown is opening up about a challenge he’s facing. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, the singer got candid about how he lacks friends in the country music world.

The topic came up when the hosts asked Brown about his friendship with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

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“I think it’s awesome that my job’s got me where I can hang out with Pat and just be friends with him,” Brown said. “Pat’s a cool dude. He’s normal. That’s another thing that I also love, because a lot of people have egos… I shut down around that.”

When he and Mahomes get together, Brown said, it just “a normal hangout.”

“I think I relate more to athletes because I wanted to be an athlete, and I like the competitive aspect of that,” he said. “… I feel like I have more athlete friends than I do musician friends. I feel alone in the music world.”

Kane Brown Opens Up About His Lack of Musician Friends

While Brown said that he’s “always been a loner,” he did name several artists who’ve reached out to him over the years.

“Morgan [Wallen], he’d probably text me the most. Shaboozey, Chris Young… [Jason] Aldean has been my guy,” he said. “There’s other artists that I could text.”

The ability to text someone isn’t all that Brown looks for in a friendship, though.

“[There’s a difference between] texting somebody and being boys with somebody, because they’re the only people I can really relate to,” he said. “When you don’t have somebody that you can talk to about that, and have a brothership over it, I don’t know if I could really say we’re friends.”

Brown decided to use the moment to offer his friendship to any musician that was listening.

“If anybody’s watching this… I just want a friend in the industry that we just chill, come over, hit the golf sim, have a few beers, talk,” he said.

As for why he’s hesitant to reach out himself, Brown said that he considers himself “socially awkward.” His wife, however, thinks he may be intimidating to other artists.

“She’s like, ‘Maybe you need to reach out to them,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not that guy,’” he said. “I don’t know, I’m sensitive.”

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM