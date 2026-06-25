Country Music Star Kane Brown Hospitalized After Being Struck by Golf Ball Traveling 180 MPH

Since 2021, Nashville has hosted the Tight End University, established by NFL stars like George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen. While the event focused on football and community outreach, the players knew how to have a good time. Wanting to bring hard hits and good music, Dan + Shay, Chase Rice, Lainey Wilson, and even Taylor Swift performed. Already a powerful lineup, apparently, Kane Brown was also on the schedule. But thanks to a golfing incident, he not only had to cancel but needed nearly two dozen stitches.

Hoping to get a few rounds of golf in before his performance, Brown found himself heading to the hospital when he was struck by a golf ball. Although sharing a video on Instagram, the singer deleted it. According to a since-deleted Instagram video and Instagram story, the mishap happened when Brown’s friend went to hit his ball from the fairway.

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Suggesting that the ball was traveling around “180 mph”, Brown insisted that if he hadn’t turned just in time, “I wouldn’t be here.” Having to cancel his appearance, the singer also had to find different traveling arrangements. Not able to fly, he revealed, “Supposed to fly out to Wisconsin, but I’m going to bus just so that the pressure don’t mess with my ear.”

For those less squeamish, you can see the aftermath of Brown’s injury here.

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Kane Brown Just Happy To Be Here

But even with the incident ruining his weekend and performance, Brown believed, “I guess technically the best possible place it could have hit me. But yeah, I’m just glad I’m here.”

As for fans at the Tight End University concert, they received a special treat when Wilson introduced Swift. Joining forces together, the two hitmakers offered fans a duet of “Love Story.” With many praising the singers, one person highlighted the light that Swift brought to any room. “She seems so in her element and she is just absolutely exuding confidence and whimsy. She’s found her people and place.”

Looking at Brown’s upcoming schedule, the country singer had little time to rest. While having a string of concerts in August, on June 25, he is set to entertain fans at the Hoofbeat Country Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin. But again, if Brown’s upbeat attitude is any indication, the accident won’t keep him away from the stage for long.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)