I Know This Beatles Conspiracy Isn’t True, but a 1976 Song Almost Made Me Believe the Wild Theory

Like any self-respecting music lover, I tend to take musical conspiracies with a grain of salt. My curiosity inevitably leads me to dive into most of them, which are often debunked by the time I reach the end of my research rabbit hole. That includes a particularly wild conspiracy theory that The Beatles had reunited in secret in the late 1970s as Klaatu, a band that released a suspiciously uncredited album on Capitol Records, The Beatles’ American label, in 1976.

As most conspiracies are wont to do, this theory took several bits of unrelated information and stretched them until they looked vaguely related. First, there was the eyebrow-raising fact that both Klaatu and The Beatles were Capitol artists. Next, there was the fact that this mysterious album, 3:47 EST, was only credited to Klaatu—no individual members and no biographical information were available. In the absence of any other information, the public began speculating that The Beatles had finally reunited six years after their first split.

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This connection to the Fab Four was, of course, partially coincidental. Ringo Starr had released an album two years earlier that showed the drummer dressed as Klaatu from The Day The Earth Stood Still. Perhaps the most concrete evidence was a song that The Carpenters later made famous, “Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft”.

This 1976 Song Is Enough to Make Me Buy Into Klaatu Being The Beatles

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Klaatu released “Calling Occupants Of Interplanetary Craft” on their 1976 debut, 3:47 EST, as an ode to something called World Contact Day, on which Earthlings were to come together and try to join telepathic forces to contact extraterrestrial beings (or, more specifically, occupants of interplanetary craft). Upon first listen, though, it sounds like something straight out of The Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band eras. A bit jangly, a bit cinematic, rich in harmonies, lush instrumentation: the list goes on.

Honestly, it’s almost enough to make me believe that it was The Beatles reuniting in secret to see if the public would like their music without their name power boosting its sales. The vocalists don’t sound exactly like Paul McCartney and John Lennon, but they don’t sound that much different either. Studio effects and aging could easily convince the more gullible among us that it really was Paul and John singing; they were just making it sound different on purpose. “Besides,” you might say to this too-open-minded friend, “doesn’t this sound exactly like a Beatles chord progression?” (It does.)

In reality, we know this conspiracy theory is just that—a theory—and a disproven one at that. Despite Capitol Records’ coquettish refusal to acknowledge the rumors directly to bolster sales, which worked, the jig was officially up by 1977. Program director of WWDC Radio in Washington, Dwight Douglas, waded through Copyright Office documents until he found actual names associated with Klaatu’s music: John Woloschuk, Cary Draper, David Long, and Dino Tome, four session musicians from Canada. Not The Beatles.

Still…the song really makes you stop to wonder.

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