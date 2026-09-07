“I Was Lost”: Country Hitmaker Opens Up After Abruptly Stepping Away From the Road

Ernest is getting candid about his life. The country singer recently took to Instagram to reflect on his current state of mind shortly after dropping out of Ella Langley’s tour.

“Just checking in to say thank you for all the love and support,” he wrote. “Bottom line is I was LOST. I recon [sic] I still am, but the search is on, and that’s new to me.”

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Amid his time off, Ernest noted that he’s “really starting to touch back in with my relationship with God.”

“Growing up in the church / Christian school, I would say I got a bit burnt out on it all,” he admitted. “I have spent far too long relying on my own (dumb ass) way and thinking I can outsmart my better judgement. That’s not the case.”

While Ernest made it clear that he doesn’t “have many answers at all,” he expressed excitement about setting off on this new chapter.

“I do know where it’s starting, a dialogue with something greater than ME,” he wrote. “I can’t define it and don’t know if anyone really can.”

He continued, “I just know that I have a beautiful life, family and friends that deserve me at my best. I deserve that for me too.”

Ernest went on to clarify, “I’m not preaching by any means, but I just wanted to let y’all know I’m taking this time to dig and discover.”

“I love y’all and I love country music,” he concluded. “I’ll be back to both soon.”

Ernest Drops Out of Ella Langley’s Tour

The update came one week after Ernest announced that he’d no longer be opening for Langley on her Dandelion Tour.

“Hey y’all. The road has been dragging me down in a bad way. From mental to physical health,” he wrote his Instagram Story. “I am going away for a couple of weeks to get myself and my priorities back in order.”

He continued his post by thanking Langley for welcoming him onto the road, and by wishing her well the rest of her trek.

““I look forward to coming back better and stronger,” he wrote. “I owe it to myself and those affected by my actions. That starts now. Love y’all.”

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images



