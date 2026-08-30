Country Singer Announces Sudden Exit From Ella Langley’s Tour: “I Owe It to Myself and Those Affected by My Actions”

ERNEST is stepping away from the road. The country singer was slated to open for Ella Langley on her Dandelion Tour through Sept. 12, but recently announced that he’s dropping out of the trek.

“Hey y’all. The road has been dragging me down in a bad way. From mental to physical health,” ERNEST wrote on his Instagram Story. “I am going away for a couple of weeks to get myself and my priorities back in order.”

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“I want to thank Ella for having me out on tour and wishing her the BEST in Auburn tonight and the rest of the tour,” he continued. “I look forward to coming back better and stronger. I owe it to myself and those affected by my actions. That starts now. Love y’all.”

ERNEST didn’t offer any other details about his ongoing struggles. Langley has yet to comment on his departure from her tour.

Ella Langley Remembers Dolly Parton

While ERNEST wasn’t at Langley’s back-to-back Auburn, Alabama, shows, the concerts were ones to remember. That’s largely because it was a special gig for Langley, who attended Auburn University.

The concerts also fell shortly after country music icon Dolly Parton died at age 80. To remember the late singer, Langley performed a cover of her song “Jolene.”

Additionally, Langley paid tribute to Parton on her Instagram Story.

“Dolly, thank you for standing up for yourself as an artist, a songwriter, a musician, a producer, an author, a creative, and most importantly a woman in this industry,” Langley wrote. “You paved the way for so many to be brave.”

“Thank you for being unafraid to show your most authentic self,” she continued. “The world needed Dolly and will never see another like it. The gates of heaven just welcomed home a beautiful soul.”

Langley is far from the only artist to pay tribute to Parton. In fact, the Grand Ole Opry put on a whole show in her honor.

The concert include a surprise performance from Parton’s niece, Jada Star. Additionally, Kathy Mattea covered “Jolene,” Carly Pearce performed “9 To 5” with surprise guest Jelly Roll, and Parton herself closed out the show when the Opry showed a video of her singing “I Will Always Love You.”

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