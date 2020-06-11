If you’re looking to spice up your creative process at an affordable price, IK Multimedia’s new Hitmaker: EDM for SampleTank 4 might fit the bill for you. Hitmaker: EDM features an extensive library of dance/EDM instruments, samples and loops inspired by chart-topping artists.

SampleTank 4 offers professional-quality sounds, an intuitive interface and powerful editing and effects for musicians and producers, and this new sound library collection further expands the massive sound set with fresh, modern EDM sounds and grooves. It contains over 100 new instruments, 1.6 GB of samples and 50 MIDI loops, featuring bass, brand new drums, leads, synths and pads, and even 400+ original vocal samples.

All samples were created and processed with high-end studio gear to add warmth and punch. They feature all-new sounds designed to complement all versions of SampleTank 4 and offer users the flexibility to create their own signature sound.

IK Multimedia Hitmaker: EDM

Hitmaker: EDM is part of the four-collection Hitmaker series that features distinct styles for added expression and genre diversity. Each collection offers 100 new SampleTank 4 Instruments, 50 MIDI loops, and 1.4 GB or more of all-new samples, as well as pre-programmed control macros and sound effects. Other recently announced titles include Reggaeton, Synthwave and Trap.

About SampleTank 4

Available for Mac/PC and iPad/iPhone, SampleTank 4 is designed to be every musician’s “go to” music creation workstation. It features a massive sample library (up to 8,000 sounds across 260 GB of samples) a fully scalable/zoomable interface, and a cutting-edge sound engine that offers efficient hard-disk streaming and advanced sound design/editing possibilities. The library and sound engine are complemented by innovative dynamic Groove Players (arpeggiator, strummer, pattern and loop player), 70 effects, a Mix window, and powerful integration with IK’s iRig Keys I/O keyboard controllers. In addition, a Live mode lets musicians hit the stage with fingertip-ready controls for performance and the ability to build an entire set list and create song presets.

Price and availability

SampleTank 4 CS (for Mac/PC) is available for free via direct download from the IK Multimedia website. Other versions of SampleTank 4 and all SampleTank Sound Libraries are available from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide.

The Hitmaker: EDM collection is now available and being offered for $49.99 (excluding taxes).

To learn more about Hitmaker: EDM, visit www.ikmultimedia.com/stedm

For more information about all SampleTank 4 versions or other SampleTank expansion libraries, please visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/sampletank