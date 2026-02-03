“I’m Going to Prove to You That I Have What It Takes”: Luke Bryan Labels Teenage ‘American Idol’ Contest a “Young Prodigy” but Carrie Underwood Isn’t Convinced

Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood had a difference of opinion when it came to one American Idol contestant. On the Feb. 2 episode of the show, the two country stars disagreed about what 16-year-old Michael Garner’s Idol fate should be.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Arkansas-based high school sophomore came into his Idol audition with boundless hope.

“When I found out I was going to be able to audition, I busted out crying,” he said. “… I feel like this audition could definitely change my life and my family’s life.”

“I’ve watched Idol with my family for a long time,” he added. “This has always been mine and their dream. I always said I was going to be here someday, and here I am.”

Garner tried to earn his spot on the show with a performance of The Red Clay Strays’ “I’m Still Fine.” When he finished his time on stage, Bryan ran up and fist bumped him in celebration.

Underwood, however, expressed concern that Garner was too young to continue on.

“I believe I’m ready,” Garner replied. “I’ll give y’all everything I’ve got.”

Michael Garner Earns a Golden Ticket on American Idol

That seemed to move Underwood, who stated, “You’re really good. Whatever happens today, you’re on the right path. What you do with your voice is definitely beyond 16. I feel like you have a control and a composure about yourself.”

Lionel Richie spoke next, chalking up Garner’s shaky opening to “nerves.”

“If we say no to him, what are we doing here, in my opinion?” Bryan chimed in. “I know he’s young, but we’re all saying that he sings great. He’s playing guitar great and he’s singing pretty daggum good.”

Underwood tried to explain her viewpoint by noting, “I look at you and I see my son. I would not throw him in the middle of it where you are at 16. That’s where I’m coming from.”

With that in mind, Underwood gave Garner a new. Bryan strongly disagreed, giving the “young prodigy” a yes. Richie broke the tie by voting to pass Garner through to Hollywood.

After nabbing his Golden Ticket, Garner told the cameras, “Ms. Carrie, I’m going to prove to you that I have what it takes.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

