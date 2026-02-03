Successful Masked Australian Singer Unveils His True Self During “Crazy Unbelievable” ‘American Idol’ Audition

Sheldon Riley is ready to show the world his true self. On the Feb. 2 episode of American Idol, the 26-year-old Australian singer revealed his unique story to the world.

Videos by American Songwriter

Riley told judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood that he was rejected from an Australian competition show 10 years ago, which made him question his chosen path.

“That experience made me doubt myself,” he admitted. “It made feel that I had to play a character just to be seen.”

With that in mind, Riley “created this character that dressed up crazy, the most avant-garde, high fashion crystals and diamonds.” Often wearing a mask, Riley’s chosen character “was the thing that made people see” him.

“It just kind of took off,” he said. “I had opportunities like crazy, not just Australia, but the entire world. I’ve been on every TV show competition known to man. I’ve done it all. The outfits just kept getting crazier and crazier. It almost felt like an addiction to be the most memorable person in the room.”

It wasn’t all happy, though. Riley said he’d “come home, take the mask off, the makeup, the accessories, and I would hate the person I saw in the mirror. Hated that version of me.”

That realization prompted Riley to take two years off of music to rediscover his pure love for the craft. After that break, Riley decided to audition for American Idol to “remind myself that my voice is enough.”

Sheldon Riley Wows the American Idol Judges

He went on to prove just that with his performance of Matt Corby’s song, “Brother.”

“You’re crazy talented, crazy unbelievable,” Bryan told Riley. “Don’t know why you ever had to wear the mask ‘cause you’re an amazing looking person.”

“You being the loudest guy in the room, you don’t always have to be that. Being the most dynamic singer in the room, you don’t have to be that,” he continued. “It’s OK to just peel a layer off. But that was impressive.”

Richie agreed, telling Riley, “You’re an artist, man. You’re authentic. I love watching someone in their moment. You have stage presence. It’s all there. Accept you. Embrace you.”

“I’m really glad you’re here,” Underwood added. “I love your voice.”

All three judges voted to award Riley a Golden Ticket.

“I’ve been judged by a lot of people, very important people, but I feel like it was the first time it really meant something, because I went out there not playing a character,” Riley told the cameras after his successful audition. “It was me. They liked me.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

