Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (February 2, 2026)? What Time Does It Start?

Just last week, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie returned for a new season of American Idol. Kicking off season 24, the producers delivered an unforgettable display of talent as fans met singers such as Keyla Richardson, Khloe Grace, and Jason Arendt. Although fans discussed a new lineup of contestants, the auditions are just getting started. With American Idol ready to make season 24 the best one yet, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and what to expect.

Videos by American Songwriter

Thankfully, American Idol isn’t ready to slow down just yet. With season 24 premiering last week, the producers hoped to keep fans excited with a new episode airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Aside from presenting a new group of aspiring artists, season 24 already brought a few changes. For one, Hollywood Week went from the streets of Beverly Hills to the home of country music – Nashville.

[RELATED: Did You Know? ‘American Idol’ Season 24 Contestant Previously Came in Second Place on ‘The Voice’ as a Teen]

‘American Idol’ Finds Itself With A “Wild One” In Audition Preview

Throughout season 24, the producers will offer more changes. With Hollywood Week changing location, a new Ohana Round will be added when the contestants land in Hawaii. And wanting to give fans even more power, a new social media voting system will be revealed later in the season.

While fans will have to wait before they can cast their votes using social media, American Idol shared a teaser for tonight’s show. Introducing himself as Trace Casanova, the singer admitted that it was not his “God-Given” name. But not matter what, it didn’t stop him from dancing around with Underwood as he covered Jerry Lee’s “Wild One.”

Although showcasing his starpower, the judges wanted more. And more is exactly what they got when he performed a crooning version of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

With the judges shocked by the performance and Casanova promising “I take my career seriously, not myself”, don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images)