‘American Idol’ Contestant Has “One of the Best Moments” of Her Life After Getting Rejected from the Show

Kamryn Palmer didn’t walk away from her American Idol audition with a Golden Ticket. However, Carrie Underwood made the experience one that she won’t soon forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the latest episode of the competition series, Palmer, a 25-year-old social media producer from Florida, wasn’t shy about her love for Underwood.

Before she began her audition, Palmer told the judges that she’s loved Underwood since her Idol days. In fact, when she was five, she dressed up as the contestant-turned-judge for Halloween.

Palmer’s mom was so proud of the homemade costume that she sent a photo of it to Underwood. The country superstar responded to the photo with a postcard, a keepsake that Palmer brought to her audition.

“Hopefully it’s good luck,” Underwood remarked. That didn’t turn out to be the case, though.

With that, Palmer began her rendition of Mötley Crüe’s “Home Sweet Home.” While Underwood complimented Palmer’s comfort in “playing and singing and emoting,” the other judges weren’t as impressed.

Luke Bryan noted that, while Palmer has “got a nice voice,” he didn’t believe it was “all the way there yet for Idol,” a sentiment with which Lionel Richie agreed.

Underwood, hoping that a yes would help Palmer “find that sass and push your voice,” voted for her to move on in the competition. Bryan and Richie, however, voted the opposite way, so Palmer didn’t nab a Golden Ticket.

American Idol Contestant Has a Happy Moment After Rejection

Though she was disappointed, Palmer didn’t let that stop her from asking Underwood one favor before she left.

“Before I go can I sing it with you?” Palmer asked Underwood, who quickly agreed, stating, “Let’s do it.”

The women proceeded to play an amazing version of “Home Sweet Home.” Afterwards, Palmer told Underwood, “That was one of the best moments of my life.”

Last year, Underwood took to social media to complain about the hardest part of being a judge on American Idol: doling out rejection.

“Saying ‘no’ is the worsty worst worstest,” Underwood wrote on X after turning down one Idol hopeful last season.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless