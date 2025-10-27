In an Excerpt from His Upcoming ‘Wings’ Memoir, Paul McCartney Reveals He’s Been Working on Dozens of New Songs

Paul McCartney’s new memoir Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, will be published on Tuesday, November 4. As its title suggests, the book focuses on the rock legend’s life after the breakup of The Beatles, particularly about his years with his post-Fab Four group Wings.

Vulture has posted an excerpt of the book’s foreword, in which McCartney touches on various highlights that he writes about at greater length in the autobiography. In the foreword, which he wrote in March 2025, Paul also revealed some interesting information about his current musical plans.

In the segment, McCartney explained that he has developed a daily routine where he works on new music. On that note, he reported, “[R]ight now, I have 25 songs that I’m finishing in the next few months, new songs that are interesting.”

Regarding on how inspiration for songs sometimes come to him, Paul noted, “I can hear something, I can hear a piece of music, and think, Oh, I love that, and I’ll incorporate that feeling into a new song. And often, a constant thread through my writing is nostalgia, the memories of things past. I don’t question too much how it happens. I’m just thrilled that it does.”

In December 2024, McCartney revealed that his New Year’s resolution was to finish a new album in 2025. It remains to be seen if Sir Paul will announce details about his next album before the year ends.

More About His Songwriting Routine

In the foreword, McCartney pointed out that when Pablo Picasso was 91 or 92, he was creating more than 100 paintings a year.

McCartney, who is now 83, noted that he also takes “great pleasure from routine.”

“My own regimen is pretty straightforward,” he maintained. “I get up and I take some vitamins. I have a very specific kind of breakfast, with fruit and cereal. I probably go to work—drive 20 minutes to my studio and play some music.”

McCartney continued, “If I am not going to the studio, I will sit around with a guitar and piano—that’s if the mood takes me—because that is what I know. And magic appears if you are lucky. At three o’clock, if there are words on a piece of paper and there’s this song you’ve written, it’s a great feeling. It’s such a great feeling that I can do anything else I want for the rest of the day.”

About his knack for writing songs, Paul also shared, “I feel very lucky when I get an inspiration. A lot of people will never have it, but I’ve been lucky to have had some form of inspiration.”

He noted that he was driven since he was young to create, and that always was trying to think outside of the box.

“All my life … I wanted to do something different,” McCartney said. “For me to succeed, it had to be different. I wanted to write songs, and I did them, but over time, it becomes a body of work, even without realizing it.”

Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run can be pre-ordered now.

About McCartney’s Current Tour Plans

McCartney currently is touring North America on the latest leg of his Got Back World Tour.

The 21-date trek, which kicked off on September 26 in Santa Barbrara, California, is plotted out through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago at the United Center.

Paul’s next show takes on Wednesday, October 29, in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. Check out a full list of tour dates at PaulMcCartney.com.

