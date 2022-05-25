In Wake of Texas School Shooting, Death Cab for Cutie Does Not Release New Music Video

When tragedy strikes, for many, that means stop what you’re doing and reflect.

For the Seattle-area band Death Cab for Cutie, that means not releasing their new music video today, which the band had planned to do this morning.

Death Cab had planned on releasing a new music video for their song, “Roman Candles,” the latest work ahead of the group’s forthcoming new studio LP, Asphalt Meadows, which is set to drop in September. But instead, the members took to social media to share their thoughts about the shooting, gun control, and what feels right for them at this moment.

Wrote Death Cab yesterday evening (May 24), not long after the shooting, “Learn more about ending gun violence and take action at http://everytown.org@Everytown.”

Adding, “This morning we announced our new music video would be coming tomorrow, but given the events today, we will be delaying it. Gun Control. Now.”

Death Cab for Cutie is one of many artists and entertainers who have spoken out about gun control in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which came some 10 days after a massacre in Buffalo, New York, and another at a California church. In Uvalde, 19 children were murdered in their school.

Others like Texas-native Selena Gomez called for change, saying, “If Children Aren’t Safe at School Where Are They Safe?”

Taylor Swift also called for change, saying on Twitter, “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

And award-winning artist Bette Midler added her thoughts, saying on Twitter, “WHAT IN GOD’S NAME ARE WE DOING? THIS HAS GOT TO CHANGE! THIS NATION IS FULL OF PEOPLE WHO CANNOT CONTROL THEIR WORST IMPULSES AND THE INNOCENT ALWAYS PAY THE PRICE! DON’T SAVE FETUSES ONLY TO HAVE THEM DIE AT SCHOOL BECAUSE YOU LOVE YOUR GUNS MORE THAN LIFE! FOR SHAME!!”

(Photo: Eliot Lee Hazel)