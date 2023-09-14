Indigo De Souza Performs Several Tracks From ‘All This Will End’ During Tiny Desk Concert

Indigo De Souza has performed for NPR‘s Tiny Desk Concert series. The melancholy set consists of De Souza’s songs “The Water,” “All of This Will End,” “Not My Body,” and “Younger & Dumber.” The indie rock musician’s mini concert was posted online on September 13.

“I wrote this song about my love for nature,” De Souza said before singing “Not My Body.” “I think that when I die… what I want is to be composted and to become soil, and for that soil to be used to plant a tree, and I want that tree to be so big and strong. I don’t know what kind of tree yet — still thinking on it. A tree that people can visit and be like, ‘This is Indigo!’ Until they die and they can’t visit me anymore.”

Also during the set, De Souza opened up about her thoughts on life and mortality. “Life is like a really weird dream,” she stated. “It’s, like, crazy — you just get born and then you’re just doing whatever you’re doing until you die.”

All four songs are included on De Souza’s third studio album, All This Will End. The LP was released on April 28. During an April interview with NPR, De Souza discussed the many ideas behind her nostalgic songwriting.

“I mean, I think it’s important to reflect on things in order to let them flow away. And I think that that’s always been part of my process as a songwriter,” De Souza said. “It feels like I often write songs after the fact, like, when I’m looking back at things that I’ve been through. And it gives me an opportunity to kind of have closure and to actually let it go into the universe and kind of have appreciation for the things that I’ve learned.”

De Souza will be embarking on a brief tour from November 29 to January 2024. Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting September 15. Check out Indigo de Souza’s scheduled tour dates below:

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

01/07-10 – Cancun, MX @ Out of the Blue Festival

