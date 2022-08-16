Sleater-Kinney Releases New (Live) Song, “Complex Female Characters,” Part of Courtney Barnett’s ‘Here and There’ Benefit

Sleater-Kinney, the legendary Pacific Northwest indie rock group fronted by Carrie Brownstein, has released a new (live) single, “Complex Female Characters,” which is part of Courtney Barnett’s Here and There compilation, which is set to benefit reproductive rights.
Last week, Barnett announced the new compilation, and now Sleater-Kinney’s single is out in the world—well, the live version of it, at least. The studio version comes out later this week. Fans can check out that live version via Bandcamp.
The release is limited to 600 cassettes, which are set to drop on Friday (August 19).
The compilation also includes work from Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster, Caroline Rose, and more. Proceeds for its sales will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.
Fans can stream Barnett’s song, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo),” which is also part of the compilation here, also via Bandcamp.
The compilation comes as part of Barnett’s “Here and There” traveling festival, which is already underway. Those shows feature a number of popular artists along the way, including Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, They Hate Change, Waxahatchee and Wet Leg.
Fans can pre-order the compilation album here, and check out tracklists and upcoming tour dates below.
Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklisting:
SIDE 1
1 – Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)
2 – Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)
3 – The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)
4 – Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)
SIDE 2
5 – Sleater-Kinney – Complex Female Characters (Live)
6 – Courtney Barnett – If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)
7 – Caroline Rose – Soma (Demo)
8 – Hana Vu – Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)
TOUR DATES:
8/10/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Quinn Christopherson
8/12/2022 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Faye Webster
Caroline Rose
8/13/2022 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA
Courtney Barnett
Lucy Dacus
Men I Trust
Faye Webster
The Beths
Bartees Strange
Hana Vu
8/14/2022 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff
Courtney Barnett
Snail Mail
Faye Webster
Hana Vu
8/16/2022 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
Courtney Barnett
Alvvays
The Beths
8/20/2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield
Sleater-Kinney
Courtney Barnett
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
8/21/2022 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore
Courtney Barnett
Sleater-Kinney
Waxahatchee
Fred Armisen
Leith Ross
8/26/2022 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater
Courtney Barnett
Japanese Breakfast
Chicano Batman
Julia Jacklin
8/28/2022 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
8/31/2022 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory
Courtney Barnett
Wet Leg
Indigo De Souza
9/1/2022 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody
Courtney Barnett
Indigo De Souza
Ethel Cain
9/3/2022 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
Japanese Breakfast
Courtney Barnett
Arooj Aftab
Bedouine
(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)