Sleater-Kinney Releases New (Live) Song, “Complex Female Characters,” Part of Courtney Barnett’s ‘Here and There’ Benefit

Sleater-Kinney, the legendary Pacific Northwest indie rock group fronted by Carrie Brownstein, has released a new (live) single, “Complex Female Characters,” which is part of Courtney Barnett’s Here and There compilation, which is set to benefit reproductive rights.

Last week, Barnett announced the new compilation, and now Sleater-Kinney’s single is out in the world—well, the live version of it, at least. The studio version comes out later this week. Fans can check out that live version via Bandcamp.

The release is limited to 600 cassettes, which are set to drop on Friday (August 19).

The compilation also includes work from Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster, Caroline Rose, and more. Proceeds for its sales will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

Fans can stream Barnett’s song, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo),” which is also part of the compilation here, also via Bandcamp.

The compilation comes as part of Barnett’s “Here and There” traveling festival, which is already underway. Those shows feature a number of popular artists along the way, including Alvvays, Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, Bedouine, Caroline Rose, Chicano Batman, Ethel Cain, Faye Webster, Fred Armisen, Hana Vu, Indigo De Souza, Japanese Breakfast, Julia Jacklin, Leith Ross, Men I Trust, Sleater-Kinney, Snail Mail, The Beths, They Hate Change, Waxahatchee and Wet Leg.

Fans can pre-order the compilation album here, and check out tracklists and upcoming tour dates below.

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos Tracklisting:

SIDE 1

1 – Julia Jacklin – Vegas Wedding (Demo)

2 – Bedouine – Wasn’t Me (Live)

3 – The Beths – Keep The Distance (Demo)

4 – Faye Webster – Come To Atlanta (Live from Chase Park Transduction)

SIDE 2

5 – Sleater-Kinney – Complex Female Characters (Live)

6 – Courtney Barnett – If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)

7 – Caroline Rose – Soma (Demo)

8 – Hana Vu – Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)

TOUR DATES:

8/10/2022 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Quinn Christopherson

8/12/2022 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Faye Webster

Caroline Rose

8/13/2022 – North Adams, MA – MASS MoCA

Courtney Barnett

Lucy Dacus

Men I Trust

Faye Webster

The Beths

Bartees Strange

Hana Vu

8/14/2022 – Syracuse, NY – Beak N Skiff

Courtney Barnett

Snail Mail

Faye Webster

Hana Vu

8/16/2022 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed

Courtney Barnett

Alvvays

The Beths

8/20/2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

Sleater-Kinney

Courtney Barnett

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

8/21/2022 – Seattle, WA – Marymoore

Courtney Barnett

Sleater-Kinney

Waxahatchee

Fred Armisen

Leith Ross

8/26/2022 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater

Courtney Barnett

Japanese Breakfast

Chicano Batman

Julia Jacklin

8/28/2022 – San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

8/31/2022 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

Courtney Barnett

Wet Leg

Indigo De Souza

9/1/2022 – Austin, TX -ACL Moody

Courtney Barnett

Indigo De Souza

Ethel Cain

9/3/2022 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

Japanese Breakfast

Courtney Barnett

Arooj Aftab

Bedouine

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)