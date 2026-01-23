Inside the Reimagined ‘Between The Lines’ Songwriting Camp at the Hutton Hotel

Between The Lines is back! American Songwriter’s signature songwriting camp will return from April 16-20, 2026, at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

After past sessions at the Emerson Lodge in the Catskills and the Virgin Hotel in Nashville, American Songwriter has even more fun planned for the camp’s third iteration.

At the premium, immersive songwriting experience, campers will get the chance to elevate their craft through collaboration, creativity, and community.

That’ll be easier than ever before at the Hutton Hotel. Located in the heart of Music City, the Hutton is home to Analog, an intimate live music and entertainment venue. The hotel also has an on-site Vinyl Library and Writers Studios, making it the perfect place to get your creative juices flowing.

Over an inspiring long weekend, attendees will join a curated group of songwriters for expanded co-writing sessions, direct access to onsite producers, and meaningful connections with top industry professionals.

Unlike traditional songwriting retreats, every camper will leave with work tape demos of the songs they created during camp. They’ll also have access to mentorship, conversations with hitmakers, and select performance opportunities.

How ‘Between The Lines’ Will Be Different in 2026

Photo courtesy of the Hutton Hotel

New this year, Between The Lines is focused on three things: more writing, deeper collaboration, and real-time production.

With that in mind, the camp has doubled the amount of songwriting compared to previous sessions. Between The Lines is also introducing the opportunity to work hands-on with established producers on-site. That will allow campers to bring the songs they create to life in real time, from the first idea to a fully produced track.

Also featured this year is the Hutton benefit package, which includes $2,000 in bonus studio, performance, and hospitality benefits provided by the Hutton Hotel.

As part of the package, campers will get three days in the Writers Studios, one pop-up artist showcase at Analog, six complimentary general admission tickets to select Analog shows, and 18 percent off the best available rate at the Hutton Hotel.

What Past Campers Have Said About ‘Between The Lines’

Photo courtesy of the Hutton Hotel

With past mentors including Marcus Hummon, Julia Michaels, Lance Carpenter, and Sam Hollander, it’s no surprise that former campers only have great things to say about the experience.

“The quality of the mentors and their accessibility, hearing their stories and being able to sit with them and really being able to ask them specific questions was invaluable,” one Catskills camper said. “I loved it.”

It’s not only the mentors that make Between The Lines so memorable, but the attendees themselves, too.

“Between The Lines showed me that I could collaborate with people I would not normally,” a Nashville camper said, with another calling the camp “a true collaboration of like-minded individuals.”

A different Catskills alum perhaps put it best: “The camp was one of the best experiences of my life!”

How to Apply to ‘Between The Lines’ Songwriting Camp

Photo courtesy of the Hutton Hotel

Between The Lines is seeking talented songwriters, producers, and lyricists who have already developed the skills to compose and produce their own music and collaborate effectively with others.

For those that fit the bill, it’s easy to get in on the action via the online application. Those who wish to attend the camp must complete all required questions and submit three original songs they have written or co-written.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of experienced songwriting professionals. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance status shortly after submitting their application.

Accepted applicants will receive a direct link to secure their camp seat through registration and payment. Once accepted into the camp, payment plan options will be available at checkout.

There are three packages for campers to choose from.

The Diamond Level, which is available for $4,449, includes all camp sessions and activities, a king bed with single‑occupancy lodging, three meals per day, and 1:1 mentorship.

With the Platinum Level, for the price of $3,999, participants will have access to all camp sessions and activities, a queen bed with shared-room lodging, three meals per day, and1:1 mentorship.

At $2,999, the Gold Level includes all camp sessions and activities, as well as lunches and dinners, though breakfast and lodging are not included.

The Hutton benefit package is included in all levels.

Applications are due by, so don’t hesitate to submit yours for your chance to write, collaborate, and produce like never before!

Photo by Daniel Kelleghan courtesy of the Hutton Hotel