American Songwriter’s Between the Lines Songwriting Camp Is Almost Here

American Songwriter’s second Between the Lines songwriting camp is fast approaching. Following the April retreat in the Catskill Mountains, the camp is returning, this time in Nashville, Tennessee.

Set to be held from Oct. 24 to 27 at the Virgin Hotels Nashville, this edition of Between the Lines will give campers the ultimate Music Row experience. A historic district in Nashville, Music Row houses landmarks like the Historic RCA Studio B. It’s also home to the offices of labels such as Curb Records and Sony Music. Being near those iconic spots is sure to inspire creativity in attendees.

During the camp, attendees will take part in co-writing sessions, song feedback circles, masterclasses, industry interviews, and Q&As.

SongWriterCamps founders Pam Sheyne and Richard Harris will lead the event. They’ll be joined by mentors including Julia Michaels, Marcus Hummon, Jamie Floyd, Sharon Vaughn, and Lance Carpenter.

Past Between the Lines Campers Rave About Their Experience

It’s an experience past campers thoroughly enjoyed. Becca Rashid, one such attendee, decided to apply to the camp after a decade-long career in music journalism.

“The camp gave me a place to be seen and safe in my need to express—a place where my emotional currents that arrive in the form of lyrics and melody were seen as not just normal, but valuable,” she said. “I felt like the thing I loved, loved me back, through all the amazing creators I worked with in individual sessions, the mentors who spoke a language that resonated with my heart, and the music itself—the songs we analyzed and felt together and understood the power of.”

After attending Between the Lines, Rashid released her debut EP, The Myth of Autonomy.

“By becoming my own best friend, and biggest cheerleader (with the help of some incredible friends and mentors along the way) the voice of fear was slowly drowned out by the curiosity of my inner flame,” she said.

Rashid’s not alone in her assessment of the camp. Olivia Brand said that the camp “feels like an environment where everyone wants to learn and be better.”

“All of the guests are very, very well seasoned professionals who have been doing it for a very long time,” Christopher Kessenich added. “Just being able to spend a lot of time with them, eat meals with them and pick their brains, feel their genuine support and advice, that’s definitely been the thing that, for me, has meant the most.”

The Between the Lines Songwriting Camp Application Deadline

Those who wish to attend the camp can do so by answering all required questions on the application. They must also supply three existing songs they have written or co-written.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of songwriting professionals. All applicants will be informed shortly after their application if they are accepted. Approved applicants will be sent a direct link to secure their camp seat with purchase.

Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 19, so don’t delay! You don’t want to miss the opportunity to write, grow, and connect in one of the most inspiring music cities in the world.