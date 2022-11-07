Introducing the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges

Pam Sheyne is a multi-platinum selling songwriter, vocal producer, singer and mentor. Her songwriting career has achieved success on a global scale and includes international hit records and song placements in numerous films and TV shows around the world. With 50+ million record sales, 100+ platinum sales, she is also a prestigious Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter and a 7-time BMI Radio Play Award recipient.

Best known for co-writing the No.1 breakthrough single, “Genie In A Bottle,” for Christina Aguilera, Sheyne’s songs have been covered by a number of international artists, including Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, Corrine Bailey Rae, Seal, Sinead O’Connor, The Backstreet Boys, Jessica Simpson, Cece Winans and The Saturdays. As a singer, Sheyne has performed, toured and recorded with artists that include The Pet Shop Boys, Elton John, Celine Dion, Tom Jones, Lulu, Daryl Hall, Cyndi Lauper, Laura Pausini Dave Stewart, and more.

https://www.pamelasheyne.com/