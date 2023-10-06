Introducing the 2024 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges – Part I

Sharon Vaughn’s versatility as a songwriter is exceptional. It’s hard, not to say impossible, to find another person who has written both classic country songs and international pop hits, songs for musicals and even reached success in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).

Her first hit as a songwriter was “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” recorded by Waylon Jennings in 1976, and four years later recorded by Willie Nelson. In 2019 Vaughn was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame after being nominated three times earlier.

Vaughn’s songwriting is boundless, both geographically and musically. In 2021, she became the first songwriter to have three songs from three different countries in the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Estonia, Moldova and Greece