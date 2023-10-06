Introducing the 2024 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges – Part I

Part I of the judges for the 2024 American Songwriter Lyric Contest have been announced, and this year’s panel includes some of the best award-winning songwriters and industry champions of songwriting around. Read about our judges panel below and stay tuned for Part II!
Emily Weisband (Artist/Songwriter)
Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Emily Weisband has proven to be competitive across all genres penning pop songs like “Consequences” for Camila Cabello, “Boy With Luv” for BTS ft. Halsey, Country songs like “Sinning With You” for Sam Hunt, “Cool Anymore” for Jordan Davis ft. Julia Michaels, and Christian songs like “Thy Will” for Hillary Scott and the Scott Family; which ended up winning Emily her first Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. She has also had songs recorded and released by many other artists including Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett, Chris Young, Nate Smith, Dan + Shay, Lady A., Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Thomas Rhett, Danielle Bradbery, Hunter Hayes, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Tenille Arts, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey, Tauren Wells, Anne Wilson, Madison Beer, Camila Cabello, Pink, Kehlani, Noah Cyrus and more. Emily’s current country singles include “Looking For You” by Chris Young, “Glory Days” by Gabby Barrett, “Jealous Of Myself” by Tenille Arts, “Can’t Break Up Now” by Old Dominion ft. Megan Moroney, & “Love You Back” by Lady A.
Rick Towels (Songwriter/Producer)
Rick Nowels is an American songwriter, producer, multi instrumentalist and 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. Nowels has co written and produced over 90 hit singles with various artists including, “Summertime Sadness,” and “Young & Beautiful,” (Lana Del Rey) “I Follow Rivers,” (Lykke Li), “Bubblegum Bitch,” (Marina & The Diamonds) “Heaven is a Place On Earth” (Belinda Carlisle) “Loud Places” (Jamie xx, Romy) “Lost In Your Light” (Dua Lipa, Miguel) and “Green Light” (John Legend, Andre 3000). Other notable artists Rick has written for include Adele, Madonna, Dido, Celine Dion, and Stevie Nicks.
Paul McDonald (Artist/Songwriter)
Paul McDonald’s voice is immediately recognizable and impossible to ignore. Often compared to legends like Tom Petty and Bob Dylan, the poetic story-driven narratives and deeply catchy hooks in his music are delivered by a raspy yet refined voice reminiscent of another era yet that demands to be heard right now. He pulls off the rare feat of being a poet, visual artist, songwriter, adamant performer, and a powerful vocalist. Born in Auburn, Alabama, he was raised on southern rock, roots, country, and gospel music intertwined with the late 60’s & 70’s Laurel Canyon scene. His music is a blend of influences creating his own unique style of folk, Americana, and alternative rock. His hope is to spread peace, love, and unity through his music. Connection & community through song.
Jay Knowles (Songwriter)
Jay Knowles was born in Texas, raised in Tennessee and educated in Connecticut. Over the last 20 years, his songs have been recorded by classic singers like George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Harry Connick, Jr. as well as today’s hottest Country stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson. Also Raffi. Jay’s professional honors include Number One songs on multiple charts, a BMI Million Air Award, and a Grammy nomination for Country Song of the Year.
Sharon Vaughn (Artist/Songwriter)
Sharon Vaughn’s versatility as a songwriter is exceptional. It’s hard, not to say impossible, to find another person who has written both classic country songs and international pop hits, songs for musicals and even reached success in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).
Her first hit as a songwriter was “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” recorded by Waylon Jennings in 1976, and four years later recorded by Willie Nelson. In 2019 Vaughn was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame after being nominated three times earlier.
Vaughn’s songwriting is boundless, both geographically and musically. In 2021, she became the first songwriter to have three songs from three different countries in the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Estonia, Moldova and Greece