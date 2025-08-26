Intruder Breaks Into ‘American Idol’ Judge’s House While They’re Home

Although the new season of American Idol won’t kick off until 2026, fans received a special treat when the producers announced the lineup of judges. Returning for another year, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will be joined by Carrie Underwood. Excited to find the next big star, Richie had little time to celebrate when an individual broke into his residence.

According to reports from NBC Los Angeles, the incident took place a little after midnight when 38-year-old John Bond walked onto Richie’s property. Thankfully, the singer put in a robust security system that quickly detected the intruder. Shaken by the alarm system, Bond quickly ran from the scene. With police notified of the incident, they searched the area, eventually taking Bond into custody.

Not releasing a comment about the ordeal, Richie’s team thanked the police department for their response to the matter. With nothing taken from the home, an investigation into why Bond was on the property remained ongoing.

The Advice Lionel Richie Offered Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant

As for Richie, the break-in happened not long after it was announced he was returning to American Idol for season 24. Expected to air next year, former contestant Baylee Littrell explained what it was like to be mentored by Richie.

With decades of experience, Richie took Littrell to the side after he was eliminated in the Top 20. Knowing how heartbreaking the news could be, Littrell said, “ He told me was just to keep continuing to be yourself and pave your way. He’s like, ‘You’re going to be all right. This is just one moment in time.’ He said, ‘Your career is far from over. Take this as your ticket out of here, it’s good, and go out there and get busy.’”

Offering words of encouragement to the former contestant, Littrell insisted, “It was really cool to hear….All you need is Lionel to tell you that, and I wasn’t devastated. I kind of knew I was going after that round, but to hear that from Lionel, it was like, ‘Oh man.’ It made me feel better. So it was super cool. I loved it.”

With the break-in behind him, Richie now turns his attention to mentoring new talent on American Idol.

