Iron Maiden React to Long-Awaited Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Since forming in East London during the 1970s, Iron Maiden has produced over three dozen albums, performed more than 2,500 live shows, and sold over 130 million records. Add that to the fact that the band celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, and Iron Maiden is more than qualified to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But for the past 20 years, the Rock Hall has continuously snubbed the heavy metal group. Thankfully, that changed as Iron Maiden celebrated their induction into the Rock Hall.

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During Monday’s special episode of American Idol, the Rock Hall announced the 2026 class of inductees. The list consisted of Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan. With the newest class releasing statements surrounding their induction, Iron Maiden focused on those who helped them cross the milestone.

“We’d like to thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for including us (and former members who were all part of our story) in the 2026 roll call of inductees. Iron Maiden have always been about our relationship with our fans above anything else, including awards and industry accolades. However, having said that, it’s always nice to be recognised and honoured for any achievements within the music industry too!”

[RELATED: Iron Maiden Adds 2026 Dates to Run for Your Lives 50th Anniversary Tour]

Iron Maiden Rock Hall Induction Comes During Anniversary Tour

Although the moment marked a major milestone, Iron Maiden continues to leave its mark on the industry. Hitting the road, the band pointed to how important 2026 was to their legacy. “It also seems appropriate for the band to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year as we continue our 50th anniversary celebrations with our Run For Your Lives World Tour visiting the Americas and beyond.”

Iron Maiden also sent their support to the rest of the induction class. “We would also like to congratulate our fellow 2026 inductees and extend our gratitude as ever to our fans for their loyalty, perseverance and support for over 50 years now!”

As Iron Maiden celebrates the past and future, the induction adds another chapter to a legacy decades in the making. The 2026 Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday, November 14, in Los Angeles, and will debut on ABC and Disney+ in December.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)