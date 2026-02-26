Why Some Fans Are Upset About Iron Maiden’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inclusion: “It’s Madness and Beyond Ridiculous”

Just a few months into 2026 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released this year’s list of nominees. Featuring a staggering 17 names, the list consisted of artists like Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, and several others. But for heavy metal fans and Eddie Trunk, they focused on the addition of Iron Maiden. Although an exciting moment for Iron Maiden, Trunk was somewhat torn by the nomination, given how the Rock Hall wanted to honor Dennis Stratton and not Blaze Bayley.

The debate started when Trunk decided to share his blunt thoughts on the Rock Hall wanting to induct the heavy metal band. Not opposed to the idea, the radio personality fired off a tweet, wondering, “What’s also totally being overlooked with the Iron Maiden nomination is that IF they actually do get in, they are including Dennis Stratton, but NOT Blaze Bayley!”

What’s also totally being overlooked with the @IronMaiden nomination is that IF they actually do get in, they are including Dennis Stratton, but NOT Blaze Bayley! Including a guy who played half of 1 album, and not a guy who fronted the band for 2 albums!! It’s madness and beyond… https://t.co/CYNhU7qfQ5 — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) February 25, 2026

Why does the idea of Stratton getting in over Bayley concern Trunk so much? “Including a guy who played half of 1 album, and not a guy who fronted the band for 2 albums!! It’s madness and beyond ridiculous! So much is made about who is and isn’t in, but who is included and not included is also random and makes no sense!!”

The Debate Between Dennis Stratton, Blaze Bayley, And Iron Maiden

Going beyond Trunk’s tweet, the reason for his confusion was due to the contributions of Bayley and Stratton. For Bayley, his stint with Iron Maiden started in 1994. While the singer suffered a horrible motorcycle accident during his time with the group, he still released two Iron Maiden albums, The X Factor and Virtual XI.

Now, turning our attention to Stratton, he lent his talents to the debut self-titled album from Iron Maiden in 1980. First joining the group in December 1979, the musician would barely make it a year before being replaced over what they considered “musical differences.”

While some fans agreed with Trunk, others had their own thoughts on Bayley. “We are trying to forget the two Blaze albums. That was a bad dream.” Another person added, “Even Blaze’s mother doesn’t like those albums.”

So, even before the Rock Hall announces its final Class of 2026, the Iron Maiden conversation is already heating up.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)