“What the F— Should We Call It, Iron Maiden?”: Geddy Lee Gets Real About Rush Tour Name

On January 7, 2020, famed drummer Neil Peart passed away after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for several years. Although keeping his health concerns a secret from fans, those closest to him supported the famed drummer throughout treatment. With Peart passing away at just 67, the future of Rush remained uncertain for fans. While waiting for years, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are set to hit the road this summer. And using the Rush name, it seems some fans took issue with Rush continuing without Peart.

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Speaking with Classic Rock magazine about their upcoming show, Lee also discussed the backlash he received when wanting to push forward under the Rush name. Having spent decades in the band, Lee admitted he had no idea what to call the group. “When the band ended, we said it’s only Rush with Neil in it. Which, of course, is true. Rush as most people know it. But, you know, over five gigs we will be playing forty Rush songs.”

Wanting to highlight the rich legacy of Peart and Rush, Lee turned the question back on those who criticized the decision. “What the f**k should we call it, Iron Maiden?”

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Geddy Lee Tired Of Rush Name Discussion

While calling themselves Iron Maiden might confuse and irate some, Lee used the statement as an example of how confusing the conversation was. “We were twisting ourselves into a pretzel to try to avoid using the name that we have had for fifty years, and even before Neil came.”

Not knowing how to move forward without the Rush name, Lee continued, “It just seems silly to go on as ‘Lee And Lifeson Present The Music Of…’ Let’s cut to the chase, shall we? Let’s just be who we are and have been for over fifty years.”

With Lee not letting the backlash dictate a historic year for Rush, he will take the stage alongside Lifeson in June at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Taking over for Peart on drums will be Anika Nilles. The Drummer nurtured a friendship with Lee and Lifeson thanks to rehearsing with the group for some time.

Never wanting to replace Peart, Lee and Lifeson hope to use their time in the spotlight to honor not just the drummer of Rush, but their friend.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)