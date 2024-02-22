Chris Janson Performs “Hound Dog” With a Fitting Special Guest at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala

For those who love fashion, country music, and dogs, Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala was the must-watch event of 2024. While there is still a great deal of 2024 left, Dolly Parton teamed up with CBS to produce a special surrounding all her loves. Given the stardom that has followed Dolly throughout the decades, the event was full of lovable dogs, iconic fashion, and music that seemed timeless. Among the numerous celebrities and singers who participated in the event was Chris Janson. And while he performed a classic hit, it was his partner who stole the show.

While originally recorded by Mike Stoller and Jerry Leiber, the song “Hound Dog” ended up being recorded more than 250 times by other artists. One of the most famous people to cover the hit was Elvis Presley back in 1956. The song also landed in numerous films like Forrest Gump, A Few Good Men, and several others. But at Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, the song went to Janson and his best bud and hound dog, Willie.

"What you see is what you get… and we sure got a killer performance by @thechrisjanson and his ""Hound Dog"", Willie tonight! #DollysPetGala" pic.twitter.com/kF78HkMguC — Doggy Parton (@DoggyParton) February 22, 2024

Accompanying him on stage, Janson performed the song which featured a harmonica solo that left viewers speechless. And to make the moment even better, Willie wasn’t about to let Jason steal the spotlight as he also howled along.

Chris Janson Discusses “Watcha See Is Whatcha Get”

Besides covering the classic song with Willie, Janson also performed his newest single “Watcha See Is Whatcha Get” for the first time. Although promoting the song for some time, it will not officially release until March 8. Celebrating his first performance, the singer discussed his inspiration behind the song. “There is no better way to describe me on a daily basis.” He added, “This song is 100% authentic, every word. It’s fun, it’s rowdy and it’s the truth. Roll your window down and crank it up!”

Although excited about his new single, just last year Janson shared his album The Outlaw Side of Me, which featured hit songs like “All I Need Is You.” The song gained high praise from fans. And with the artists continuing to showcase his talent and love for dogs, that fanbase is sure to grow.

