Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, April 6, 2024?

While many celebrities have received the chance to host Saturday Night Live over the years, only a select few get into the SNL Five-Timers Club. Having hosted the show five times is somewhat of a celebration for those who cross that milestone. Over the years, stars like Steve Martin, Tina Fey, and Tom Hanks received the honor. And given that it is Saturday, Studio 8H prepares for another night full of laughter and hilarious moments. So who is hosting SNL tonight, here are all the details about tonight’s episode.

Although SNL took a few breaks throughout season 49, the show will air a new episode tonight with Kristen Wiig hosting. While a former cast member, tonight’s appearance from Wiig will mark her fifth time hosting. And as mentioned above, she joins a select group of stars. Releasing a promo for SNL, Wiig decided to visit her old dressing room. Excited, she explained that Lorne Michaels “promised they’d always leave it just the way I left it.” Well, when Wiig walked into her dressing room, she received a surprise.

Kristin Wiig Discusses Ongoing Popularity of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Back in March, Wiig discussed returning to SNL with ET. While excited about her ongoing career and branching out from SNL, she admitted to missing the show and working with the cast. With her returning to host, she said, “It’s 90 percent amazing and 10 percent, like, I wish I was still there, you know?” Wiig said. “It’s like bittersweet in that way. [But] mostly sweet… it pulls my heartstrings a little.”

With the musical guest for the evening featuring Raye, Wiig explained why she believed the show has continued for so many years. She focused on the spirit that surrounded SNL. “I think there’s a spirit that’s just living in that studio, that’s just guiding it through these years. I think it’s just special and people always talk about it and want to watch it, and it’s something that you can count on every week that will just bring you joy and make you laugh.”

Don’t miss SNL, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)