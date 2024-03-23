Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, March 23, 2024?

For Josh Brolin, returning to Saturday Night Live was somewhat of a special moment for the actor as it marked his third time hosting the show. Promoting his newest film, the night was full of hilarious moments and special guest appearances from stars like Scarlett Johansson. Even the musical guest for the evening, Ariana Grande, got in on the fun. With the episode an instant classic, SNL decided to take some time away before returning with celebrities like Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig. With Saturday finally here, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and who will be hosting.

While the weekend is here, sadly, there is no new episode of SNL tonight. Since Brolin hosted the show, SNL has gone dark. But don’t worry, the wait is almost over as SNL will return on March 30 with stand-up comic Ramy Youssef hosting. This will be the hosting debut for the star as he welcomes Travis Scott to Studio 8H.

Besides Youssef taking over SNL, the show has already promoted the next several weeks of guests. Following Youssef, SNL will showcase the talents of Kristen Wiig as she makes her return for the fifth time. And on April 13, fans can’t miss SNL as Ryan Gosling is scheduled to host with Chris Stapleton as the musical guest. Given the massive popularity of his hit film Barbie, there are sure to be more than enough laughs for the evening. But while promoting a stellar cast in the upcoming weeks, tonight, fans will have to settle with watching a rerun of Ayo Edebiri hosting with Jennifer Lopez performing. The episode originally aired on February 3.

The One Star Lorne Michaels Saved While On ‘Saturday Night Live’

While landing a hosting spot on SNL is a milestone for many celebrities, Sharon Stone recently discussed her time on the show and how it led to six men being arrested. Appearing on the Fly on the Wall podcast with David Spade and Dana Carvey, the star recalled protesters mad at her during that time for her work as an AIDS activist.

Recalling the incident, Stone praised Lorne Michaels during the tense moment. She said, “I came out to do the monologue live, which is super scary, and a bunch of people started storming the stage saying they were going to kill me during the opening monologue,” Stone recalled. “The security that was in there froze because they never had seen anything like that happen.” Stone continued, “Lorne started screaming at [security], ‘What are you doing? Watching the f—ing show?’ And Lorne started beating them up and pulling them back from the stage.”



