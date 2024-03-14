Chris Stapleton Scheduled To Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ With ‘Barbie’ Star Hosting

In 2001, Nashville and country music changed when a singer with an engineering degree decided to move to the city in hopes of sharing his love for music. That aspiring artist was none other than Chris Stapleton. Breaking into the music industry back in 2001, the singer released five studio albums while winning an impressive 10 Grammy Awards. Rolling Stone even listed him in the top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Having taken over country music, the star not only performed the national anthem during the Super Bowl, but in April he will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Excited about his invitation to perform on SNL, Stapleton shared a post on Instagram. While fans loved the idea of the country singer taking over Studio 8H, the hosting duties for the night will go to Barbie actor Ryan Gosling. Coming off his stellar performance at the Oscars, the actor continues to show that he is more than “Kenough.” Appearing on SNL on April 13, Stapleton captioned his post, writing “I’m just Chris.”

Gaining over 88,000 likes, fans also shared their excitement about watching both Stapleton and Gosling on SNL. One person wrote, “I’m feeling an ‘I’m Just Ken’ collab coming…anyone else?” Another comment read, “Finally some real instruments being played on SNL! Definitely looking forward to watching!”

Chris Stapleton Opens Up About His Sobriety

While a top name in country music, back in November, Stapleton opened up to GQ magazine about his time in the spotlight and his drive to stop drinking. Admitting he didn’t need rehab to know he had a problem, Stapleton explained, “I like to tell people that I got into a drinking contest with myself in my 20s, and I lost. When you’re younger, you feel like you have to do certain things in order to occupy some of these spaces, to make yourself feel like you’re legit. You want to feel things. You want to be able to write about things authentically.”

At 45 years old, Stapleton insisted he knew he needed to make a change. And for years, he has kept his promise of no longer drinking. Married to songwriter Morgane Stapleton, and having five children, the singer seemed more focused on his life at home than partying.

Be sure to watch Stapleton perform during SNL on April 13 on NBC.

