Jessica Biel Reveals Odd Shower Habit While Justin Timberlake Heads to ‘Saturday Night Live’

While married to singing star Justin Timberlake, actress Jessica Biel has left her own mark on the entertainment industry having starred in numerous hit films like Hitchcock, The Illusionist, Stealth, and The Rules of Attraction. Her breakthrough came after being cast in the TV series 7th Heaven. Stepping behind the camera, the actress was an executive producer for The Sinner, which led her to be nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe. As the power couple continue to shine in Hollywood, the actress recently shared an interesting shower habit she believes many people might enjoy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video on TikTok, the star explained how she enjoys eating while showering. With Biel having over 457,000 followers, the video quickly gained interest and received a bevy of comments. And it only escalated from there as her original post, which was made in December, led to another video in which she addresses some of the questions fans asked.

@jessbiel Replying to @Ryan All your shower eating questions finally answered 🫡 ♬ original sound – Jessica Biel

Claiming to want to start a “shower eating movement,” Biel offered some suggestions on what are the best items to eat while in the shower. They included yogurt, coffee, and espresso. She did warn, “The only tricky thing is when you’re chewing, you got to keep your mouth closed because I still like to get under the water while I’m chewing, and for whatever reason, I want to open my mouth at the same time and spit water.”

With the video going viral, The Cut wondered if Biel ever “tried eating an orange in the shower.” Again, always willing to help, the star did just that and posted a video of her eating an orange in the shower.

@jessbiel Blood orange is the new black. Giving the people what they want… ♬ original sound – Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake Reveals Who Runs The House

In the comment section, one fan wrote she also enjoyed eating in the shower for a good reason. “I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it’s the only place I have privacy.”

There are appears to be a little less privacy at the Biel-Timberlake household as well. When Timberlake appeared Thursday (January 25) on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he discussed his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, and the birth of their second son. Now with another child, Timberlake admitted, “They run our house. It’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

[RELATED: What Time Does Justin Timberlake Perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight, January 27, 2024?]

Timberlake heads to Saturday Night Live tonight (January 27) as the musical guest tonight with actress Dakota Johnson hosting. SNL airs on NBC and Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic