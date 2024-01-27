Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, January 27, 2024?

While Saturday Night Live went dark for several weeks as many celebrated the holidays and New Year, the hit show is back. Returning on January 20, SNL welcomed actor Jacob Elordi to the famed Studio 8H with Reneé Rapp filling in as the musical guest. Celebrating the return of SNL, Elordi and Rapp put on a spectacular performance. But with a new weekend here – that means a new host and new musical guest. But first, is SNL even airing tonight? Here are all the details.

Although SNL closed the studio for the holidays, don’t worry, the show is back in full swing. With a new episode airing live tonight on NBC and Peacock, the hosting duties will go to actress Dakota Johnson. Given this isn’t her first time hosting the show, she is sure to feel right at home when she steps foot on the stage. Speaking about her upcoming performance with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the star admitted to being equal parts excited and nervous. With Fallon being an SNL Alum, he reassured her, noting that her last time on the show was “great.”

Dakota Johnson Will Quit For ‘Saturday Night Live’

Johnson might be wrestling with nerves when preparing to host SNL, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love the opportunity. Although nurturing a promising career in Hollywood, she told Fallon she would quit her acting job for SNL. “I loved it so much that I was like, ‘I’ll do this. I’ll just be in the cast. I was like, ‘I’ll quit my job and just do this every day.'”

Besides Johnson hosting SNL for the night, Justin Timberlake will also return to perform. While it has been nearly six years since Timberlake shared original music with fans, the star dropped numerous reveals over the last few days. He showcased his new single, “Selfish”, announced he was once again going back on tour, and even revealed his newest album Everything I Thought It Was would be released on March 15. Again, the last time Timberlake released an album was back in 2018 with Man of the Woods.

With Johnson returning and Timberlake having a historic week, you don’t want to miss SNL, which airs live at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.



(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)