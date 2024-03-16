Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, March 16, 2024?

The week is finally over and with the weekend starting, that can mean only one thing – Saturday Night Live. Since kicking off season 49 of the iconic sketch comedy show, SNL has welcomed some amazing hosts. There was Adam Driver, Emma Stone, Kate McKinnon, Shane Gillis, and even Josh Brolin. With the season promoting big names in Hollywood, the show presented numerous hilarious moments. And with it being Saturday, here are all the details about tonight’s episode and who will be hosting.

While people enjoy their weekend, it appears that SNL will also enjoy a day off as there is no new episode airing tonight. With the show not airing a new episode, fans can still watch at its usual time, but instead of welcoming a new host, an older episode will fill the spot. According to TV Guide, tonight’s episode will feature actress Dakota Johnson. For those who watched SNL over the last few weeks, they will remember back in January, Johnson hosted the show for the second time. Besides hosting, Johnson also welcomed the musical guest for the evening, Justin Timberlake.

Dakota Johnson Shares How Much ‘Saturday Night Live’ Means To Her

At the time, Timberlake entertained fans on the show with a taste of his newest album, Everything I Thought It Was. The album hit shelves just a few weeks after the singer took over Studio 8H, performing his single “Selfish.” Having performed on the show several times throughout the years, Timberlake seemed right at home as he is always willing to jump into a sketch and share a laugh.

As for Johnson, returning to SNL held a special place in her heart. She discussed how much the show meant to her during her monologue. According to the actress, the show helped bring her parents together. She said, “You may not know this, but my parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson. In December of 1988, my mother stood in this exact spot and hosted SNL.”

Taking a trip down memory lane, Johnson shared how their love blossomed after the show. “Right after the show, my dad got down on one knee and proposed to my mom for the second time…and exactly nine months later, I was born. So I must have been conceived that night after the show, or maybe even during the show.”

With no new episode airing tonight, be sure to tune in to SNL as it will return on March 30 with actor and director Ramy Youssef hosting with Travis Scott as the musical guest.

