Lainey Wilson Makes Her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut, Checking Another Item Off Her Bucket List

Today, Lainey Wilson is an award-winning country star who has traveled the globe and sent multiple singles to the top of the chart. However, there was a time when she was a little girl who enjoyed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade from the comfort of her family’s Louisiana home every Thanksgiving. This morning, she was able to live another dream when she made her Macy’s Parade debut.

Today’s performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is far from the first time Wilson has lived a childhood dream in front of thousands of fans. For instance, she was a huge fan of the Grand Ole Opry as a child. After traveling to Nashville to watch the Opry in person, she knew she wanted to be a country singer. Like millions of Americans, she grew up watching the parade with her family on Thanksgiving morning.

Wilson brought some heat to the chilly New York morning with her summer her “Somewhere Over Laredo,” from the deluxe version of her award-winning album Whirlwind. Decked out in her Western-inspired holiday finery and flanked by icy trees, she delivered a captivating but abbreviated rendition of the top 10 hit. Not being confined to a float allowed her to bring her band and add some pyrotechnic flair to her performance, making it worth the wait for country fans across the nation.

Lainey Wilson Checks an Item Off Her Bucket List

Yesterday, Lainey Wilson spoke to Charlotte, North Carolina-based WCNC about her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut and what it means to her.

“It is a huge deal,” she said when asked about performing during the parade. “Country has come to town. We’re here in New York City. This is a big bucket list moment for me and my crew,” she added. “I’m originally from Northeast Louisiana, and I remember me and my family being around the TV watching the Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade. So, it’s a big deal to be here,” she explained.

“I associate a lot of my Thanksgiving memories with this parade. So, it feels very full-circle,” Wilson said.

Wilson also shared that she would be keeping an eye out for the iconic Snoopy balloon. “That was my favorite balloon as a kid,” she recalled. “I remember just always watching for the Snoopy balloon. So, it probably will not be any different tomorrow.”

Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images