Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Week? Here’s Everything To Know

It has been weeks since Saturday Night Live entertained fans on Saturday. The last episode aired on March 14 with Harry Styles filling in as the host. Although the episode featured hilarious moments and a special surprise from Ryan Gosling, the set went quiet after the show ended. And the weeks that followed brought a great deal of disappointment for fans who waited for a new episode. Once again, with the weekend here, the question remains, is there a new episode of SNL this Saturday?

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The time to rejoice is now. The wait is finally over as the cast of SNL will return this Saturday for a new episode. And while fans celebrate, the night will be nothing short of historic as the host for the evening will be Jack Black. Coming off his newest film, Anaconda, with Paul Rudd, the actor offered his voice to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Voicing Bowser, the film released on April 1 and already brought in over $34 million at the box office.

While accepting the SNL invitation to promote his newest blockbuster, Black had more to celebrate than the world of Nintendo. Already hosting SNL four times before, this will be his fifth appearance. That allows him to enter the coveted Five-Timers club. Holding only a select group of stars, Black will stand alongside names like Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Martin Short, and the original – Tom Hanks.

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How Jack Black Prepared For ‘Saturday Night Live’

Excited for his return to SNL, Black showed a glimpse of how he gets ready for the show. Given his unique style, his outfit included a great deal of tie-dye, flames, and cats. And if that wasn’t enough, he finished it off with socks and Crocs. Add a little sunscreen, and Black was ready for the spotlight. That was until he learned somebody else had stolen his style and beard.

With fans ready for a historic night, many pointed to the fact that the episode was hosted by Black and featured Jack White as the musical guest. Some fans hoped that the cast and crew played into the shared “Jack” theme, leaning into the coincidence with sketches and maybe even an unexpected crossover.

As the countdown continues and Black and White ready to go, don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP via Getty Images)