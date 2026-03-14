Is There a New Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Tonight (March 14)? Host and Musical Guest Details

With another week in the books, the cast of Saturday Night Live put the final touches on this week’s episode. That’s right, after weeks of silence, SNL is back. Returning just a few weeks ago, the famed Studio 8H welcomed Connor Storrie, Mumford & Sons, Ryan Gosling, and Gorillaz. And to make Gosling’s hosting even better, his opening monologue featured a surprise, unwanted appearance from none other than Harry Styles. Although hilarious, fans want to know – who is hosting SNL tonight?

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Fans might notice a familiar face when SNL airs tonight. Just last week, Gosling found himself fighting for screen time when the camera noticed Styles in the audience. Gosling wondered, “Is that Harry Styles? What are you doing here man?”

Wearing a shirt with a smiley face, the words “I Hate You” were printed underneath. He told Gosling, “Well, I’m hosting next week, and it’s been a while, so I just wanted to watch, get a feel for it.” As Gosling tried to get back to his opening monologue, the stardom of Styles and one cameraman’s love stole the spotlight. While a hilarious moment, it did reveal that Styles will be the host this evening.

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Styles’ return to SNL comes at the perfect moment, as he released his latest album just last week with Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. He also prepares to hit the road with the Together, Together tour.

Using SNL to help promote his new album and tour, Styles somewhat lied when he suddenly appeared on the show. He told Gosling that he was hosting tonight’s episode. While true, the singer will do more than host, as he will be pulling double duty.

With fans excited for Styles to host and perform, others were already wondering if Gosling would make an appearance. “Ryan better be in the audience next week and Harry should sing I’m just Ken.” Another person added, “Ryan is so gracious. He literally plugged Harry hosting next week for his entire monologue. Not many would share that spotlight like that!”



Don’t miss a new episode of Saturday Night Live, airing tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Saturday Night Live, 2026)