“Definite Top 10er”: ‘American Idol’ Judges Gush After 16-Year-Old’s Standout Olivia Rodrigo Cover

Luke Bryan had a big prediction after one teenager’s American Idol audition. The country star was left awed after 16-year-old Ruby Rae delivered an unforgettable performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s song, “Vampire” during the show’s latest episode.

All three judges did, in fact. Bryan, along with Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, leapt out of their seats, hugging each other and jumping up and down, after Rae concluded her performance of the biting pop song.

“I am so happy for us. I’m so happy for you,” Richie remarked. “Wow. That was right on the money.”

Bryan agreed, stating, “If there were a thousand things on a list, I think you checked them all. I don’t think we’ve seen a star, star, star like you yet.”

Underwood made it three for three, as she dubbed the teenager “really, really incredible.”

Ruby Rae Opens Up About a Tragedy on American Idol

The judges continued by questioning what brought Rae to the show. It was then that she revealed how a tragic situation in her community inspired her to appear.

“Performing is my favorite thing ever,” Rae said. “I’m also here, really, for my community, the Palisades. We need a win after such a hard year for everyone. I’m here singing for my family, my community.”

Back in January 2025, Rae’s California hometown suffered immense damage during a wildfire. Her preschool, past performance venue, childhood home, and best friend’s place all burned.

“It’s been a really hard time, seeing the town that I grew up in completely gone,” she said through tears. “After the fires, it was really hard to find joy in the little things, but it’s taught me a lot. It’s taught me when everyone comes together we can be so strong.”

Richie was moved by Rae’s story, telling her, “I know the pain that community’s going through, and to have a bright spot like you come in to represent is fantastic.”

After earning three yeses from the judges, Rae told the cameras, “I’ve learned that I can keep powering through and the light will keep on shining.”

Meanwhile, back in the audition room, Bryan told his fellow judges that Rae is a “definite Top 10er” in the competition.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

