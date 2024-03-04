Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight? How to Watch Season 25 Blind Auditions, Part 3

Fans of The Voice can’t get enough of the music competition even in its 25th season. Currently, coaches are scouting talent for their teams during the show’s blind audition stage. If you’re wondering if tonight’s episode is new, then read on.

Videos by American Songwriter

Currently, The Voice airs twice a week on Mondays and Tuesdays. Tonight, the show will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. On Tuesday, it will air starting at 9 p.m. ET. The show will continue the blind auditions. The Voice is split up into five stages with Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows to follow.

In addition to airing on broadcast, the show is also available on streaming. If you happened to miss an episode of The Voice, then you catch it when it drops on Peacock the next day. Just note, you will have to pay for the streaming service.

This season sees the return of Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper. Both artists return to the competition for their second season. John Legend is also back as well.

‘The Voice’ Coaches Weigh In

McEntire told People last season, “Working with the contestants, hanging out with the coaches. I’ve had so much fun. And the crew is wonderful. I’ve gotten to meet so many people that I’ll never forget.”

The show also features its first double chair. Duo Dan + Shay are lending their musical expertise to the show. Having a double chair comes with a few logistical issues that they’ve had to iron out.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask that, what if one of you guys likes the artist and the other doesn’t?” Dan Smyers told Parade. “Luckily, at this point in our career, we’re pretty in lock step, especially when it comes to music stuff. There hasn’t been yet, but I’m sure there will be a scenario where one of us is all in on somebody and the other one is a little bit still on the fence.”

We’re being sponges out here and not just learning from our team and learning from the experience but learning from the other coaches,” Smyers continued. “John’s been here for a while now. I think he’s on his ninth season, and he knows a lot about it. He’s very good at what he does. We’re trying to steal all his good lines, so if you see us repeat a lot of John Legend lines that have happened in the past, it’s no accident.”

[Photo by The Voice/NBC]