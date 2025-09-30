NBC Calls on ‘The Voice’ Coach To Help Cover Winter Olympics

With season 28 of The Voice underway, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé returned with hopes of finding the next big star. For Bublé, he looked to continue his domination of the show with a third consecutive win. But with the blind auditions still underway, there was a long way to go before the season finale. Not to mention, Bublé would need to beat his fellow competitors, Horan, Reba, and Snoop Dogg. And speaking of Snoop Dogg, it seemed that NBC held the rapper in high regard as the network announced he would return, not for The Voice, but for the Winter Olympics.

Back in 2024, the Summer Olympic Games traveled to Paris. While athletes battled for a chance at gold and history, Snoop Dogg offered an unusual insight into the games. And fans couldn’t get enough. Quickly becoming a highlight of the games, NBC looked to bring the rapper back for the Winter Olympics, which will take place in Italy.

Excited to take part in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Snoop Dogg shared his love for sports. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”

Snoop Dogg Getting “Iced Out” For Winter Olympics

And with the Winter Olympics bringing colder temperatures than the Summer Olympics, Snoop Dogg promised, “I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”

Throughout the Winter Olympics, Snoop Dogg will meet with the athletes and continue to host his “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” segments. He will also team up with host Mike Tirico to discuss the top stories surrounding the games.

Alongside Snoop Dogg’s statement, the NBC executive producer for the Olympics, Molly Solomon, couldn’t wait to get the rapper in the snow. “Our Ambassador of Happiness returns! We can’t wait to see how the kid from Long Beach handles the snow and ice of Italy at his first-ever Winter Olympics.”

While the Winter Olympics don’t kick off until February 6, 2026, fans can catch Snoop Dogg on The Voice, airing Mondays and Tuesdays with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.

