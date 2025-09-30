‘The Voice’: Niall Horan Wastes His Block on Michael Bublé as Snoop Dogg Nabs Four-Chair Turn Artist Who “Could Win the Show”

A teenager just wowed all four coaches on The Voice. Sadie Dahl was the last contestant to take the stage on Tuesday’s episode of the Blind Auditions, and she was the perfect person to close things out.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 19-year-old, who currently manages a sensory deprivation spa, was inspired to audition by her grandma. The family matriarch is the world’s biggest fan of The Voice, and even watches all the worldwide editions of the show.

More important, though, is the fact that she’s still working as a nurse after battling cancer twice and aging well into her 70s. That example made Dahl work with similar intensity towards her music career.

When she took the stage, Dahl sang Black Pumas’ “Colors.” Her incredible performance earned her a four-chair turn, as Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg all wanted her on their team. Not only that, but Horan used his one and only block to prevent Bublé from nabbing Dahl.

Sadie Dahl Picks Her Coach on The Voice

Snoop praised the teen for the “different ranges” in voice, tone, and deliver, stating, “I hear a little bit of everything and I see how you can just have your way with it.”

Horan, meanwhile, decided to pitch what he offers his team members post-show.

“When I work with them, I try to curate a 10-track album, so when you leave this place, you walk in the doors of a record label, and you’re like, ‘These are my performances from The Voice and these are the kind of things I do,’” he said. “I’m your guy. I promise.”

McEntire took it a step further, telling Dahl, “You could definitely win this thing. I’m not kidding you. That was mesmerizing. It’s so different what you do.”

Bublé, mad at Horan over the block, encouraged Dahl to pick Snoop since he’s someone that “changed the face of music.”

“… And then you have Niall,” Bublé quipped. “He’s good too.”

Dahl was not swayed by Horan’s block and post-show promises, and decided to heed Bublé’s advice and choose Snoop.

“I’m feeling real good. My team is shaping up. Sadie was a great win,” Snoop told the cameras. “I love her style, her voice, her uniqueness. I feel like she could win the show.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC