‘The Voice’: Ryan Mitchell Covers Britney Spears After Earning Carson Daly’s Comeback Card

Ryan Mitchell just made an incredible comeback. On the season 28 premiere of The Voice, the 25-year-old singer didn’t get a chair to turn after performing Cage the Elephant’s “Cigarette Daydreams.”

Host Carson Daly was not happy with that development at all, especially after learning how much Mitchell had overcome.

The alt-pop singer fell in with a bad crowd, began drinking too much, started self-isolating, and eventually became homeless for a time. Mitchell went to rehab and got sober, and has now maintained that for four years.

Knowing that, Daly awarded Mitchell the Carson Comeback Card. Available to the host one time per season, the card allowed Mitchell to return the next day for a second blind audition.

Tuesday night’s episode saw Mitchell do just that.

“I went from rock bottom to a place I never thought I’d be able to step foot in,” Mitchell said. “This is such a huge opportunity for me. This could make or break anything.”

For his second Blind Audition, Mitchell decided to sing Britney Spears’ “… Baby One More Time,” telling Daly, “I’d like to think I’m singing from the perspective of the button. Hit me, baby, one more time.”

The contestant went on to marvel about getting a second chance.

“I feel like I’ve got a whole new lease on this thing,” he said. “I’m beyond grateful and stoked and ready to get back up there. Carson gave me such an amazing opportunity and I really want to show him that I am not taking it for granted. I want to make him proud.”

Ryan Mitchell Returns to The Voice

Mitchell made the pop classic his own. He added his signature edge, which was complemented by his incredible voice. Reba McEntire was impressed with the showing, so much so that she turned her chair around for Mitchell.

McEntire and the rest of the coaches visibly showed confusion when they turned around. However, Daly quickly came on stage to explain the situation. Once they understood what happened, all four stars were thrilled for Mitchell.

“I thought I was having deja vu or something. I’m like, ‘You look so familiar. Weren’t you just here?’ I’m like, ‘I’m losing my mind,’” McEntire quipped. “I’m thrilled to death because you are a great singer.”

As for what got her to push her button, McEntire told the cameras, “When I was sitting listening, I was like, ‘Wow, that tone is so full and round and pure.’”

“I’m looking for somebody that connects with me, that I can help,” she said. “Everybody wants to be loved and accepted. To be rejected and then to say, ‘Oh, I know what to do now.’ How professional.”

“Sometimes you just have to go with your gut feeling. When you know a person is meant to be on this show, just go with it,” McEntire continued. “Being a callback from Carson Daly, wouldn’t that be cool if he won the whole thing?”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC