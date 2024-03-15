‘The Voice’: Watch Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester Battle It Out With Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep”

Team Legend contestants Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester are taking on the Battle Rounds on The Voice next week with a rendition of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” In a pre-released look at the episode, the two singers go head-to-head in a valiant effort to stay on their team.

Nathan began the song a capella with a warm, solid tone, impressing Dan + Shay as John Legend looked on intently. Bryan took it from there, leaning into his own raspy vocals before the song kicked it into high gear.

Bryan and Nathan’s voices meld well together, and they employed some expert harmonies. On the iconic chorus, Nathan delivered a strong held note that seemed to cause him no trouble at all. Similarly, Bryan also did well, though he seemed to force the note out a bit at the beginning.

When the two harmonized near the conclusion of the performance, Legend was out of his chair and cheering for them, clearly proud of his team members. Bryan and Nathan put on a great show together, taking on the complicated song with ease and skill. They even mirrored the beginning of the performance, where Nathan started out kneeling. At the end, Bryan was the one kneeling with Nathan standing next to him.

John Legend is Ecstatic for His Contestants After a Monumental Adele Performance on The Voice

John Legend couldn’t contain himself after such a performance, getting out of his chair and walking around, cheering. All the other coaches were giving Bryan and Nathan a standing ovation as the two hugged it out onstage.

“Wow,” Reba McEntire began, looking absolutely blown away. “That was absolutely incredible. That harmony, oh my gosh, it was powerful, your choreography was flawless.” She then complimented Bryan, saying, “I love your style. It’s a little quirky, [but] that’s what I love about it.” Then, she turned to Nathan, saying simply, “Powerhouse.”

Chance the Rapper started by complimenting Nathan on his vocals. “You have a strong personality to your vocal, and obviously great control.” Then he turned to Bryan, saying, “You showed a lot more dynamics than I think I saw in the Blinds, just a lot more range which I liked a lot. I think either one of you guys could take the win, I think you’re both great performers. That’s why everybody was screaming.”

Dan + Shay complimented how they completely synched up and the choreography. “Vibratos were happening at the same time,” said Dan. “I loved the, starting on one knee like that, I thought ‘This is going to be fire.'”

John Legend is Faced With a Tough Decision

John Legend has his work cut out for him, as the other coaches only had good things to say. “You all are so unhelpful, all of you,” Legend joked. “Can you imagine a quartet of people more unhelpful than these four people?”

He continued, addressing Nathan and Bryan, “Obviously you two created this problem by being so incredible. I loved the physical interaction you had with each other. You also really committed to giving the song a refresh, this version sounded like no other version. You’re both A+++.”

Now, it’s down to Legend to make a decision as to who is moving on to the Knockouts. It’s a seemingly impossible choice, as both artists were incredible. However, fans will have to wait until The Voice returns next week to see Legend’s decision. The Voice airs on NBC at 8 pm Eastern on Mondays and and 9 pm Eastern on Tuesdays.

