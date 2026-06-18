It Breaks My Heart That Younger Listeners Don’t Remember These 3 Rock Radio Staples From 1982

Rock radio was a wild ride back in 1982. And there was a ton of absolutely amazing music that listeners got to enjoy by simply tuning in to their local classic rock station. Younger rock fans, though, might not be wholly aware of the deeper cuts that dominated the airwaves that year. Let’s change that, shall we? The following 1982 rock radio staples still hit hard today!

“Caught Up In You” by 38 Special from ‘Special Forces’

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“Caught Up In You” by 38 Special is a Southern rock gem for the ages. The first single released from the band’s album Special Forces, “Caught Up In You” also became 38 Special’s first No. 1 hit on the Top Rock Tracks chart in the US. It was a crossover hit as well, peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Each band member’s performance on this song is iconic, from Don Barnes’ soaring vocals to Jeff Carlisi’s killer lead guitar track.

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“Stone Cold” by Rainbow from ‘Straight Between The Eyes’

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Hard rock at its finest. “Stone Cold” by Rainbow doesn’t get as much airplay on classic rock radio as it used to. I think that’s a darn shame. This is a classic hard rock song from the genre’s heyday. It was also quite a hit for Rainbow as well. “Stone Cold” topped the Top Rock Tracks chart, peaked at No. 34 in the UK, and reached the Top 40 on the Hot 100 chart. It remains the group’s only Top 40 song in the US, and it certainly deserves that distinction.

“Your Daddy Don’t Know (What Your Mama’s Gonna Do Tonight)” by Toronto from ‘Get It On Credit’

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That’s one heck of a song title, I must say. This pop-leaning hard rock classic was all over rock radio in 1982, and it remains one of Toronto’s most memorable songs. “Your Daddy Don’t Know (What Your Mama’s Gonna Do Tonight)” hit No. 5 on the Canadian charts but missed the Top 40 in the US, surprisingly. Maybe the vulgar title and subject matter, believed to be a stripper or a cheating woman, were a little too gauche for US listeners. It was influential enough to be covered, namely by The New Pornographers in 2002.

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